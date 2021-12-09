15-yr-old high school girl kills self in Udupi

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has dropped a portion of a recent episode which showcased the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”.

It was taken down from YouTube and other platforms after being called out by Mangaluru-based rationalist Narendra Nayak. The portion of the video, which was taken down by Sony Entertainment Television India, reportedly showed a young girl claiming to read a book while being blindfolded, by 'smelling it'.

President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak, said that in the past a number of organisations have fooled parents by claiming to “increase children's brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” Nayak filed a complaint to Sony, stating that showcasing such practices will ruin India's reputation.

"By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas", Nayak had stated in the letter.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday. The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.”

It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response.