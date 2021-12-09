  1. Home
  15-yr-old high school girl kills self in Udupi

15-yr-old high school girl kills self in Udupi

News Network
December 10, 2021

Udupi, Dec 10: A teenage girl has ended her life by hanging herself at Garadi Bannanje are in Udupi town last night.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Deepa. She was studying in 9th standard in a local school.

The girl’s family was residing in a rented house in the city. They are said to be natives of Bagalkote district.

It is learnt that she took this extreme step as she was suffering from some illness.

Inspector Pramod Kumar of city police station visited the spot and did the legal process formalities.

Social worker Nityananda Olakadu cooperated in shifting the mortal remains to Ajjarakadu district hospital for post-mortem. 

News Network
November 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

News Network
November 30,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has dropped a portion of a recent episode which showcased the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”.

It was taken down from YouTube and other platforms after being called out by Mangaluru-based rationalist Narendra Nayak. The portion of the video, which was taken down by Sony Entertainment Television India, reportedly showed a young girl claiming to read a book while being blindfolded, by 'smelling it'.

President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak, said that in the past a number of organisations have fooled parents by claiming to “increase children's brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” Nayak filed a complaint to Sony, stating that showcasing such practices will ruin India's reputation.

"By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas", Nayak had stated in the letter.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday.  The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.” 

It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response. 

News Network
December 2,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 2: The Central India Security Force (CISF) personnel at Mangalore International Airport have arrested a youth for possession of two unlicensed country made guns.

Te accused has been identified as Havanje Reynold D'Souza (24), a resident of Brahmavar. 

The incident took place on November 30 when Reynold had been to the airport to pick his brother-in-law who was to arrive by an Air India flight from Kuwait. 

His car was found parked in the parking area and the CISF personnel noticed that the car had two guns.

The CISF staff checked with the concerned and found that the country-made guns were unlicensed. A case was registered against him, and upon being produced in the court, he was remanded to judicial custody.

It is said that Reynold who was away hunting on Monday, had left behind his two country-made guns inside the car. 

