  2. 2 youths get 20-year RI for kidnapping 16-yr-old passenger from Mangaluru railway station and raping

June 14, 2023

Mangaluru, June 14: The additional district and sessions judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. 

The convicts are Sachin Santhosh Naik,22, from Kavalagadde and Praveen Jayapal Naik,33, from Hattikere.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said, “On April 12, 2022, at 12.45pm, the survivor who was 16 then, was waiting to book a ticket to Haryana at the Central Railway Station in Mangaluru, the accused arrived and started a conversation with her, and said that they would get her a ticket. 

They went to the ticket counter and pretended to buy a ticket, but came back and said that the ticket was not available. They claimed that a ticket would be available from Karwar, and convinced her to travel to Karwar. 

They took the girl to the house of Praveen Jayapal and sexually assaulted her. On April 13, she was taken to a lodge in Karwar, and was assaulted again. On April 14, they dropped her back at the Mangaluru railway station. The police who noticed her, on suspicion, questioned her and she revealed the entire incident. The railway police were quick to arrest the accused.”

Inspector Mohan Kottari conducted an investigation and filed the chargesheet. Under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, both the accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and charged a fine of Rs 50,000 each. 

Under IPC section 366, they will undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, and pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The court has directed the district Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. Of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh should be provided immediately for her education. The remaining amount should be kept as a deposit, the order said.

May 31,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: The Cyber-crime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) wing of the Mangaluru City Police has apprehended Kalathur Vishwanath Shetty, a businessman from Mumbai, in connection with a financial fraud case.

The arrest comes after allegations of Shetty’s involvement in defrauding Rohan Monteiro, the managing director of Mangaluru-based construction firm Rohan Corporation, and Harish, the owner of a financing company in Thokkottu.

According to the police, Vishwanath Shetty, along with an accomplice known as Kadam from Mumbai, had promised to help avail a loan of Rs 300 crores to the building construction company. 

The accused had reportedly taken an advance of Rs 1.75 crore from them. However, it was later revealed that Shetty failed to deliver on his promise.

Hence, a case of cheating was filed against Shetty.

June 10,2023

father.jpg

Bengaluru, June 10: The government of Karnataka will henceforth give paternity leave to single male parents including the ones who are abandoned or ditched by their wives. 

While until now, childcare leave in the form of maternity leave was applicable only to women, from now on single male parents will be eligible for this leave too. 

According to an order issued on Friday, government employees who are single male parents include unmarried, divorcees and widowers.

There were several requests to allow leave for single men who were raising children. The government felt it was a justified demand, the order said. 

Accordingly, single men will be eligible for six months' paternity leave. 

However, if during this leave they get married, their leave will automatically end from that day, the order stated.

Earlier, the government had recognised adopted parents on par with biological parents for leave, by allowing such parents to avail maternity leave as well. 

June 8,2023

UTKhader.jpg

New Delhi, June 8: Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

The vice president congratulated the Mangaluru MLA on being elevated to the post of speaker at a relatively young age and urged him to uphold the dignity of the post, sources said. 

Dhankhar also told Mr Khader that he immensely respects the culture and traditions of people of Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, Mr Khader also called on Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla. 

