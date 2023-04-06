20-yr-old Delhi girl residing in Mangaluru goes missing

Mangaluru, Apr 6: A 20-year-old Delhi origin girl, who has been residing in Mangaluru for the last five years, is reportedly missing since April 4 evening.

Deekshita alias Riya was staying with her relatives’ residence near Gokula Kalyana Mantapa of Ashoknagar area of Mangaluru.

It is said that Riya’s family objected to her spending most of her time on social media. Later she left the house at 5 pm on April 4 and did not return back.

Appearance: Riya is 5’1 tall, has a round face, and a wheatish complexion. She was wearing a yellow and blue colour churidar while leaving from home. She is able to converse in Hindi.

Anyone who has any details on Riya has been requested to contact Urwa police station or police control room.