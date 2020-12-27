  1. Home
  2. 2nd phase panchayat elections to elect 39,378 members underway Karnataka

News Network
December 27, 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 27: The second phase of Panchayat Elections to elect over 39,378 members for 2,709 village panchayats began in a brisk note on Sunday.

According to official sources, the voters are participating in an overwhelming note to exercise their franchise to elect the members of the grass root democratic institutions, the Panchayats.

The elections for the first phase of panchayat polls were held on December 22 for 3,019 panchayat units, spread over 109 taluks in the state.

The counting of votes for the elections held to the Panchayats will be taken up on December 30

News Network
December 22,2020

5646.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has urged the BJP government to immediately stop the continuous “misuse of NIA and other investigating agencies against the pro-people activists and organizations”.

Addressing a press conference here Afsar Kodlipate, Karnataka State General Secretary, of SDPI accused the government of targeting innocents after a protest against the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad took a violent turn in August 2020 in Bengaluru’s D G Halli & K G Halli.

“This violence was used for the political agenda. First the investigation was done by state police and later by the National Investigation Agency. Thousands of men were called for inquiry and more than 180 have been arrested in this case. Under this, the attempt by the central government to get the SDPI party under the direction of political leaders is politically motivated. At one side State Police accuse Congress leaders and its hand in this rioting and on the other side, Central BJP Govt misusing NIA and is been tasked to fix SDPI in this case,” he said.

“Yesterday, SDPI Bengaluru district president Mohammed Sharif and some members were arrested by the NIA. From the beginning, SDPI leaders and its members are regularly visiting the NIA office and giving 100% cooperation in this investigation. 
Mobile phones of our leaders and few of our party offices were also checked. But, they could not find any role of SDPI in this incident. Yet the SDPI is being targeted by the NIA as directed by the BJP leaders,” he said.

He said: “Local people were furious after seeing the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet by Naveen who is a BJP supporter who regularly support’s BJP ideology on the social media. Just because he is a BJP supporter, in spite of him being the mail culprit in this case has been put few simple IPC sections and now he is free on bail. But, where as hundreds of Muslim youths from the locality have been arrested under UAPA sections. Discrimination policies are being followed and bail is been denied just because they belong to Muslim community. Hundreds of families of these innocent youths are miserable & are in distrust.”

“Amidst covid-19 pandemic, SDPI is serving regularly the victims of corona in various ways and was hailed by all religions across the country, has held a series of all-round meetings in the Bangalore city district to continue these services and celebrate upcoming Independence Day in August. However, there is an attempt to create false evidence that these meeting by SDPI was part of the conspiracy to do violence in the DJ halli & KG Halli area which is false narrative.”

“The real perpetrators should be investigated impartially and without discrimination with respect to any party or organization or any religion. The innocent should be released immediately. Black laws such as the UPA should not be abused. We request that investigation officers should not be subjected to any political pressure.”

“We are seeing that BJP government in the name of Bhima Koregaon protests, CAA-NRC protest, the Delhi riots and now in the DJ Halli violence has consistently attacked social activists & political opposition. These kind of false cases should be stopped immediately. Real culprits whoever they are should be booked and arrested, even if they are supporters or leaders of BJP/RSS,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Khan, SDPI State Vice President, Mujahid Pasha, State General Secretary, Akram Hassan and Fayyaz  Bengaluru, SWC members, H M Gangappa, Bengaluru District Vice President and Salim Ahmed, Bengaluru were present at the press meet.

News Network
December 27,2020

Chitradurga, Dec 27: Five persons were killed in a gruesome accident when their vehicle collided with a bus near Bilikere village of Molakalmuru taluk in this district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday and all the deceased belonged to Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district.

The injured, few of them critical, had been admitted to Bellary hospital.

The deceased and injured labourers, were on their way to their village to exercise their franchise in today's Panchayath elections in the village, the sources added.

News Network
December 22,2020

aadhar.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Voting is underway for 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks of Karnataka in the first phase of gram panchayat elections on Tuesday with Covid-19 protocols in place.

A total of 1.17 lakh candidates are in the fray for 43,238 seats, half of which are reserved for women, poll officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm in over 23,000 booths.

A total of 4,377 candidates have been elected unopposed already, the officials said.

People who are Covid-19 positive or come under primary/secondary contacts of infected people can vote in the last hour of polling, officials said.

Elaborate security and Covid related precautionary measures have been taken for the voting, they said, adding that wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory, also hand sanitisers will be available in polling booths.

The number of voters in each booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000, also Anganwadi, ASHA workers and Health Department officials have been roped in for poll duty.

Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever they take place.

The second phase of polls is scheduled on December 27, and the counting for both phases will take place on December 30.

