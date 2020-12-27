2nd phase panchayat elections to elect 39,378 members underway Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has urged the BJP government to immediately stop the continuous “misuse of NIA and other investigating agencies against the pro-people activists and organizations”.

Addressing a press conference here Afsar Kodlipate, Karnataka State General Secretary, of SDPI accused the government of targeting innocents after a protest against the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad took a violent turn in August 2020 in Bengaluru’s D G Halli & K G Halli.

“This violence was used for the political agenda. First the investigation was done by state police and later by the National Investigation Agency. Thousands of men were called for inquiry and more than 180 have been arrested in this case. Under this, the attempt by the central government to get the SDPI party under the direction of political leaders is politically motivated. At one side State Police accuse Congress leaders and its hand in this rioting and on the other side, Central BJP Govt misusing NIA and is been tasked to fix SDPI in this case,” he said.

“Yesterday, SDPI Bengaluru district president Mohammed Sharif and some members were arrested by the NIA. From the beginning, SDPI leaders and its members are regularly visiting the NIA office and giving 100% cooperation in this investigation.

Mobile phones of our leaders and few of our party offices were also checked. But, they could not find any role of SDPI in this incident. Yet the SDPI is being targeted by the NIA as directed by the BJP leaders,” he said.

He said: “Local people were furious after seeing the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet by Naveen who is a BJP supporter who regularly support’s BJP ideology on the social media. Just because he is a BJP supporter, in spite of him being the mail culprit in this case has been put few simple IPC sections and now he is free on bail. But, where as hundreds of Muslim youths from the locality have been arrested under UAPA sections. Discrimination policies are being followed and bail is been denied just because they belong to Muslim community. Hundreds of families of these innocent youths are miserable & are in distrust.”

“Amidst covid-19 pandemic, SDPI is serving regularly the victims of corona in various ways and was hailed by all religions across the country, has held a series of all-round meetings in the Bangalore city district to continue these services and celebrate upcoming Independence Day in August. However, there is an attempt to create false evidence that these meeting by SDPI was part of the conspiracy to do violence in the DJ halli & KG Halli area which is false narrative.”

“The real perpetrators should be investigated impartially and without discrimination with respect to any party or organization or any religion. The innocent should be released immediately. Black laws such as the UPA should not be abused. We request that investigation officers should not be subjected to any political pressure.”

“We are seeing that BJP government in the name of Bhima Koregaon protests, CAA-NRC protest, the Delhi riots and now in the DJ Halli violence has consistently attacked social activists & political opposition. These kind of false cases should be stopped immediately. Real culprits whoever they are should be booked and arrested, even if they are supporters or leaders of BJP/RSS,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Khan, SDPI State Vice President, Mujahid Pasha, State General Secretary, Akram Hassan and Fayyaz Bengaluru, SWC members, H M Gangappa, Bengaluru District Vice President and Salim Ahmed, Bengaluru were present at the press meet.