  1. Home
  2. 5-month-old girl dies after injection at health camp in Karnataka

5-month-old girl dies after injection at health camp in Karnataka

News Network
February 28, 2022

Gadag, Feb 28: The parents of a five-month-old girl have alleged that the baby died after it was administered an injection by the health department staff at Gojanuru in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district in Karnataka. 

The incident took place on February 25. The baby was given an injection at a health camp in the village by the health staff of Yelavatti primary healthcare centre.

“Despite our request not to administer injection to baby as it had contracted fever, the health staff went ahead saying nothing would happen,” Manjunath Chalavadi, baby's father, complained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 17,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: The hijab row persists only in eight high schools and pre-university colleges of the total 75,000, the Karnataka government said on Thursday, expressing confidence of resolving the issue.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

However, the controversy refuses to die down as thousands of students remained adamant to be allowed to attend classes with 'Hijab' on Thursday as well.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told the media here that the "problem" is limited to only a handful of high schools and pre-university colleges. "Out of 75,000 schools and colleges, problem persists in eight colleges. We will resolve this. We are happy that all the students have followed our order," he said.

Tension prevailed at the Sarala Devi College in Ballari as the parents and students staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the institution after the students with Burqa were not allowed inside, with authorities citing Court order.

After persuasion by the police and lawyers, the demonstrators dispersed. At Vijay Institute of Para Medical Sciences in Belagavi, the agitation led to tension. Six people who had raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogan in front of the college were arrested.

According to police, many people who were not associated with the college took part in the protest. After identifying them, police detained them.

In Chitradurga Women's PU College, students staged a protest outside the institution. A student complained that they were not allowed inside their 'own college'.

"Aren't we students of this college? We have been coming here for five years. The court has only given a temporary order (restricting the use of Hijab and saffron scarves). Our only request is that we will remove Burqa but we will wear Hijab. If we are not allowed inside, we will sit outside everyday," the student said.

Another pupil said they were supposed to write the preparatory exams but due to the ban, they were forced to sit under the scorching sun.

In Chikkamagaluru, students took out a rally and sought to know why Hindus were allowed to use their "religious symbol of Bindi and bangles" if there was any restriction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Kodagu, Feb 14: More than 30 students wearing headscarves had to helplessly return home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district today.

As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. 

Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. 

Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.

On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. 

The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 22,2022

Udupi, Feb 22: Miscreants belonging to Sangh Parivar have attacked the family of one of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court and damaged their property in Udupi last night.

In a series of tweets, Hazra Shifa, the petitioner, demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

The miscreants attacked 'Bismillah Hotel' at Malpe run by Hyder Ali, the father of Shifa. 

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, said in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

The bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was constituted to hear the case against the hijab ban.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India, a students’ outfit protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal Rudre Gowda permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. 

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has expressed suspicion that Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat may have had a role to play in the attack on hijab petitioner’s family. 

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, CFI district president Aseel Akram said, "about six persons from the violent mob together beaten up the family members," he said.

He said that Hyder Ali began to receive threatening calls after a video captured by a hidden camera of a private television channel was aired.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.