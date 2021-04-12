  1. Home
  2. 68 vehicles seized for violating night curfew in Mangaluru

68 vehicles seized for violating night curfew in Mangaluru

News Network
April 12, 2021

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have seized nearly 68 vehicles, including 64 two-wheelers, for violating the night curfew imposed by the government on Saturday.

The police had set up 42 checkpoints across the city, and motorists were stopped at prominent junctions, and allowed to go only after producing valid documents after 10 pm. The clamping of night curfew in the city witnessed traffic snarls at many places, and commotion prevailed at a few places, when people were not allowed to move after 10pm.

While many questioned the police for not allowing them to return to their homes, those working on night shifts expressed their anger, when they were stopped even after showing their identity cards.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla criticised the police for allegedly troubling shopkeepers who were returning home after shutting down their shops. “Curfew is not applied to places where thousands gather for festivals. Those shopkeepers who were returning home after closing their shops, were stopped on the road,” Muneer lamented.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai too expressed disapproval over police blocking the vehicles, by placing barricades at Padil on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Noticing traffic congestion on the road, due to the night curfew enforced by police, Rai alighted from his car and urged the police to remove the barricades, to facilitate easy movement of vehicles.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that some inconvenience will be experienced by residents on the first day. “I have seen a few instances, where the public have also been behaving objectionably,” he said.

60 Home Guards deputed: Based on the request of the Dakshina Kannada district administration, the state government has deputed 60 Home Guards to play the role of marshals in Mangaluru city, to enforce Covid-19 regulations. The Home Guards will be helping the police to ensure people wear masks, maintain social distancing and prevent unnecessary travel in the city.

The government has also deputed 10 Home Guards each to Ullal and Puttur city municipalities, five each to town municipalities of Bantwal, Moodbidri, Someshwara and town panchayats of Kotekar, Mulki , Belthangady, Vitla, Sullia and Kadaba. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will not have any impact on the coming bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday as he asked him to join the campaigning.

He also said an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.

"Our Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai is getting the case inquired impartially...it is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi," Yediyurappa said.

Taunting the woman in the clip, the CM said, “It is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with a malicious intent.”

"We are ready to face everything within the framework of law.."It (scandal) will not have any impact on the bypolls. I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," he added.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to take part in the filing of nominations of BJP's Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was "fake", the woman, said to be featured in the clip, has accused him of sexually "using" her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala Suresh Angadi is the wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death due to COVID-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Hinting at no relaxation in the new set of guidelines issued by the state government, amid pressure from various sectors, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said it was inevitable to take certain strict measures so that things don't go out of control. 

He said the guidelines have been issued on the advice of the technical advisory committee consisting of experts, after examining the situation, and if things are under control by April 20, activities will be allowed to resume.

"The government is not happy by restricting activities. I have been requesting through the media for the last one month that a second wave is at our doorstep and if we don't understand and take precautionary measures, the government will have no other options and may have to take serious measures," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Karnataka was the first state to resume all the business activities, but the state is today reporting about 5,000 cases per day and 3,500 of them are from Bengaluru alone. "The technical advisory committee has said this will be there for another two months, till the May end and the graph will start declining from June first week. If we don't take measures and something untoward happens, won't it be the government's responsibility?" he asked.

Aimed at curbing Covid-19 with the spike in cases, the government on Friday in a new set of guidelines had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in certain districts. It has also ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses.

The new restrictions imposed by the government through the guidelines will be in force till April 20. Noting that the government has issued guidelines after getting several reports from the technical advisory committee, and after consulting senior officials and ministers, Sudhakar said it was not done at one go.

"People from several sectors are saying their activities should not be restricted and should go on freely. Yes, we (govt) too understand, but things should not go out of our control, so it was inevitable for the government to take certain strict measures. We request for cooperation from everyone," he said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring to his notice about the impact of capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent, on the industry, and is likely to seek relaxation so that it doesn't impact films that have just been released.

Also, gym owners have demanded the government to reconsider the decision or allow them to operate with 50 per cent capacity or announce a package so that they can make payment for staff and use it for maintenance. There is pressure from some private schools to allow them to function, similar is the demand from gym, swimming pool and club owners, also people want to hold marriages with large gatherings, the Minister said.

"These measures are not permanent, let's follow these temporary measures for some days... I'm not saying it (Covid- 19 spread) can be controlled 100 per cent by these measures, but we can try to bring things under control," he said. Responding to a question, the Minister said there are guidelines for elections, and religious places too, there is no concession for any sector or activities.

"The government is only trying to control this pandemic that's all, there is no politics or any malicious intent behind this," he said, as he evaded questions on night curfew or weekend lockdown stating that he doesn't want to speak on what measures will be taken in the future. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.