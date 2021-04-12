  1. Home
8 members of highway robbery gang arrested in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested eight members of notorious TB gang that was planning highway robbery in Mangaluru city and in Dakshina Kannada.

The arrested are Tauseer alias Pathonji Tauseer (28) from Marnamikatte, Mohammed Arafat alias Arafa (29) from Farangipet, Taslim (27) from Ammemar, Naseer Hussain (20) from Bantwal, Mohammed Rafeeq (37) from Pudu, Mohammed Safwan alias Safwan (25) from Pudu, Mohammed Jainuddin (24) from Ammemar and Unaiz alias Mohammed Unaiz (26) from Pudu.

The CCB sleuths who were on special rounds for night curfew, arrested the gang members holding lethal weapons while trying to waylay the vehicles at Parari near Ulaibettu in Mangaluru Rural Police Station jurisdiction, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have recovered two swords, two knives, one dragon knife, eight mobile phones, five monkey caps, three packets of chilly powder, and one Innova car. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 10,89,490, informed the Police Commissioner.

Explaining the activities of the gang, the Commissioner said that the gang was led by Tauseer and history-sheeter Bathish (TB) who is absconding in foreign country. On the directions of Bathish, the gang members were involved in extortion in Mangaluru.

The gang was engaged in the settlement of financial deals of members of Muslim community in Mangaluru. Further, the Commissioner said on the direction of Bathish, the gang was conspiring to extort money from many, and even engage in kidnapping. The gang members had been to Bengaluru to kidnap Ziyad, a businessman. As they could not trace him, they returned back to Mangaluru and planned highway robbery.

Among the arrested, Tauseer had made a futile robbery attempt in a house in Dharmasthala in 2020 and had killed a dog in the house. There are six cases including murder attempt, dacoity, assault against him in various police stations in Dakshina Kannada. Taslim was involved in the double murder of Riyaz and Fayaz at Farangipet in 2017. In addition, there are 12 cases against him. He was absconding after the robbery attempt in a house at Dharmasthala.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: An 85-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant while working in his agriculture field at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shivaram Gowda of Mentakaje in Kalmakaru. 

When Gowda, who had gone to repair the water pipe did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found him seriously wounded.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sullia where he breathed last.
Locals said they saw an elephant herd near Kedila on Wednesday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 1,2021

cattle.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: A gang of miscreants owing allegiance to saffron outfits brutally assaulted two Muslim men last night at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after falsely accusing them of indulging in cattle trafficking. 

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahim and Musthafa, residents of Kupetti in Belthangady sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. Few others are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place when the victims, who are colleagues, were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road, Belthangady. 

Upon reaching near Melanthabettu, around 10.45pm, two unidentified persons arrived on bikes and asked them to stop the vehicle. 

Soon, few others arrived in a car and started assaulting them and accusing them of cattle theft and illegal transportation. The victims were assaulted with clubs and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle, said the police.

Police reached the spot more than half an hour after the incident. By then a large mob had gathered.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment, said that they were beaten for around 45 minutes on false allegations. “Their plan was to murder of us. They told us that they won’t stop beating until we die. However, after 45 minutes police intervened,” they said. 

The mob lynch attempt has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada. 

Imtiaz
 - 
Thursday, 1 Apr 2021

Shame on chaddi goons...the culprits must be punished at any cost no matter whoever they are....

coastaldigest.com news network
April 9,2021

gold1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 9: The officers of Mangaluru air customs apprehended a man and seized 647 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country, at Mangalore International Airport.

The surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali had profiled and intercepted a passenger named Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady in Kasargod on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger had arrived in the Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. He tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold is Rs 30.73 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

A Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.

