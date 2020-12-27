  1. Home
9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

News Network
December 27, 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 27: As many as nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru, the traffic police said on Sunday.

According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

"Nine people injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru. The injured have been rushed to the hospital," it said in a statement.

News Network
December 13,2020

sadsdxsz.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 13: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board has recommended to declare 15 more locations on river beds in Malnad as ‘Matsyadhamas.'

Chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar met Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary and apprised him of the recommendations regarding the 'Matsyadhamas', which will help in the conservation and breeding of rare species of fish found in these rivers. Among them, eight places are in Dakshina Kannada, two in Mandya and Kodagu district, and one each in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi.

The government had declared 11 places, including Sringeri, Todikana, Shivanasamudra, Hariharapura, Thingale, Ramanathapura as Matsyadhamas, upon the board’s recommendations in 2009 Ashisar said the rare species of fish found in rivers are Mahseer, Haragi, Gar, Beril, Setnai Barb, glassy fish, Killifish and others.

Reacting to Ashisar’s proposal, the Minister said, “It is possible to protect rare species of fish through Matsyadhamas. I will direct the officials to take necessary steps in this regard."

News Network
December 23,2020

Mangaluru, Dec 23: Polling in 106 gram panchayats in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada district was peaceful on Tuesday. Amid the Covid-19 scare, the voters exercised their franchise enthusiastically.

The polling began at a slow pace from 7 am and gained pace by noon. DK district had registered an average of 14.48 % polling by 9 am. Mangaluru registered 14.6% polling, Moodbidri-15.64% polling, and Bantwal 13.7% polling.

By 11 am, the average polling was 33.93 % with Mangaluru - 31.87%, Moodbidri - 32.80%, and Bantwal - 34.58%. DK had registered 50.26% polling by 1 pm. Bantwal had registered 51.72%, followed by Moodbidri - 48.88% and Mangaluru - 48.82%. The overall percentage in the district was 62.43 at 3 pm.

Finally, the DK district registered 75.05% polling. Mangaluru registered 72.23%, Moodbidri-77.77%, and Bantwal-72.82% polling.

Asha workers were seen checking the temperature of voters with the help of thermal scanners at polling booths. Use of sanitiser was mandatory before exercising the franchise.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik exercised his franchise at the Thenka Edapadavu Government Primary School in Mangaluru taluk. Former minister B Ramanath Rai cast his vote at Thodambila School in Kallige Gram Panchayat after offering special puja at the Venkatramana Temple in Bantwal.

MLA U T Khader, along with his wife, exercised their franchise at the ZP Higher Primary School at Boliyar.

Khader said that the voters are dejected over the anti-poor governance of the Centre and the State governments. The Congress-supported candidates will have an upper hand in the GP elections across Karnataka, he said.

Mistakes aplenty

Mistakes were plenty in voters list. A wife and husband were directed to different polling booths at Perne in Bantwal. While Dombaiah’s name is in Perne part 1 with sequence number 1,136, his wife Girija was included in part 2 with sequence number 49. Similarly, Rohini S Gowda was included in part 1, sequence number 889, while her husband was in ward two part 1 and serial number 232.

Polling officials on duty were forced to buy food. As some polling booths like Sajipanadu, Bolla were located in remote places, polling officials were left starving.

3,854 candidates in fray

There were 3,854 candidates contesting for 1,631 seats in 106 gram panchayats in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks. There were 817 polling booths with 322 in Mangaluru taluk, 99 in Moodbidri and 396 in Bantwal taluks.

Out of 322 polling booths in Mangaluru, 119 were sensitive, 47 hyper-sensitive and 156 are general booths. In Moodbidri, there were 42 sensitive, 21 hyper-sensitive and 36 general polling booths, while Bantwal had 86 sensitive, 46 hyper-sensitive and 264 general polling booths.

News Network
December 18,2020
Image
Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "worried" over the violence at the Wistron iPhone plant and informed that the state government has taken necessary action in the matter.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Yediyurappa said that the state government will give full support to the company to let them continue their production.

"We have taken the necessary action. These things should not have happened. The Prime Minister is worried about this development. Such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to the company to let them continue with their production," Yediyurappa told reporters while commenting on violence at the Wistron iPhone plant.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India in Kolar in connection with the case.

On December 12, violence erupted at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. Later, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism.

