  Abdul Latheef Idrees, Mangalurean, passes away in Riyadh

Abdul Latheef Idrees, Mangalurean, passes away in Riyadh

P A H Padubidri, KSA
May 14, 2021

idrees.jpg

Abdul Latheef Hassan Idrees, a Mangalurean residing Saudi Arabia passed away last night in a hospital in Riyadh. He was hospitalized a month ago due to breathing problem. He didn't respond to the treatment and breathed his last at around 9 p.m. on May 13. 

Abdul Latheef hails from Mangalore. He was a recipient of the gold medal in Mangalore University in MBA in early 90s. He was in Muscat for around 9 years in Mazda motor company. Later, he relocated to Saudi Arabia around 20 years ago and was working in a plastic company called ARNAN as a marketing manager. 

He was involved in various social and community welfare activities including in various positions in the prestigious Jamiyyathul Falah (JF) and Hidaya Foundation (HF) Riyadh. 

He was also a good speaker and conductor of master of ceremony in various programs held in Saudi Arabia. Gifted with decent and amiable personalities, he was known for his friendly, intellectual and humanitarian approach with all people in the KSA. He is known figure in Riyadh.

He is survived by his father Hassan Idrees, wife, three sons (one is doing his MBBS in Mangaluru and another one completed his Mech.Engg in P.A.College, Mangaluru) and a daughter and two brothers and two sisters. One of his brothers, Rasheed Idrees, is in Bahrain traffic police department in Baharain.  His family and two children are staying with him in Riyadh. His mother passed away due to cardiac arrest just two weeks ago in Mangaluru.

The mortal remains is in Riyadh hospital awaiting relevant documents from various departments in the KSA including notarised consent Affidavit for the Indian Embassy from obtained from his father and two children in Mangaluru. 

Various persons from Mangaluru and other welfare organizations including various units of JF & HF, in the KSA expressed their deep commiserations over his sad demise and prayed for his life hereafter & for giving immense patience to his bereaved family. 

Most probably, the funeral rites will be done tomorrow (15/05/2021) in the KSA Naseem cemetery once the legal formalities are complete. The Janaazah prayer will be conducted in the cemetery itself due to the strict adherence to the covid-19 norms.

News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: Four people have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with possession of firearms illegally at Chhatrapati, Nalkur Gram Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as C H Diwakar Achary (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, A Ashok (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

Police said that after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During the investigation, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on his statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 5,2021

Bengaluru, May 5: Karnataka reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) with nearly half of them from capital city of Bengaluru. The state has for the first time recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases registering 50,122 new cases of infections while as many as 346 people succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka, now has 4.8 lakh active cases and its death toll is 16,884. The state has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far.

The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit states in India.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly per cent of the total cases with 23,106 infections, the highest-ever daily coronavirus counts. The city also saw 161 coronavirus-related deaths.

Notably, the state has so far administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. Karnataka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have reported a total of 3184 new covid cases. With 1529 new cases Dakshina Kannada’s tally has mounted to 50345. Among them 9331 are active. With 1655 new cases, Udupi’s tally has mounted to 35365 including 3926 active cases. 

