Abdul Latheef Idrees, Mangalurean, passes away in Riyadh

Abdul Latheef Hassan Idrees, a Mangalurean residing Saudi Arabia passed away last night in a hospital in Riyadh. He was hospitalized a month ago due to breathing problem. He didn't respond to the treatment and breathed his last at around 9 p.m. on May 13.

Abdul Latheef hails from Mangalore. He was a recipient of the gold medal in Mangalore University in MBA in early 90s. He was in Muscat for around 9 years in Mazda motor company. Later, he relocated to Saudi Arabia around 20 years ago and was working in a plastic company called ARNAN as a marketing manager.

He was involved in various social and community welfare activities including in various positions in the prestigious Jamiyyathul Falah (JF) and Hidaya Foundation (HF) Riyadh.

He was also a good speaker and conductor of master of ceremony in various programs held in Saudi Arabia. Gifted with decent and amiable personalities, he was known for his friendly, intellectual and humanitarian approach with all people in the KSA. He is known figure in Riyadh.

He is survived by his father Hassan Idrees, wife, three sons (one is doing his MBBS in Mangaluru and another one completed his Mech.Engg in P.A.College, Mangaluru) and a daughter and two brothers and two sisters. One of his brothers, Rasheed Idrees, is in Bahrain traffic police department in Baharain. His family and two children are staying with him in Riyadh. His mother passed away due to cardiac arrest just two weeks ago in Mangaluru.

The mortal remains is in Riyadh hospital awaiting relevant documents from various departments in the KSA including notarised consent Affidavit for the Indian Embassy from obtained from his father and two children in Mangaluru.

Various persons from Mangaluru and other welfare organizations including various units of JF & HF, in the KSA expressed their deep commiserations over his sad demise and prayed for his life hereafter & for giving immense patience to his bereaved family.

Most probably, the funeral rites will be done tomorrow (15/05/2021) in the KSA Naseem cemetery once the legal formalities are complete. The Janaazah prayer will be conducted in the cemetery itself due to the strict adherence to the covid-19 norms.