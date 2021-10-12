  1. Home
  2. Actions that hurt sentiments will trigger reactions: CM on increasing immoral policing in Mangaluru

Actions that hurt sentiments will trigger reactions: CM on increasing immoral policing in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
October 13, 2021

CM.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today indirectly defended the immoral rowdyism (also dubbed as moral policing or immoral policing) saying that actions that hurt sentiments of the society would naturally trigger reactions. 

Replying to questions of media persons after landing at Mangaluru International Airport, the CM termed the ‘immoral rowdyism’ a very “sensitive issue”. 

The statement comes in the wake of a series of incidents of immoral rowdyism in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka wherein saffron outfits target young men and women over inter-faith friendship. 

“We all should be responsible citizens while living in a society. It is also our responsibility not to hurt the sentiments of the society. If someone’s action hurts the sentiments, then there will be reaction too,” he said.

He said that the young generation should not shun morality and moral values in the society. “Morality is very essential for peace in the family and society. Otherwise there will be adverse reactions,” he explained. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 7: BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar today said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy have a misconception that they would get Muslim votes if they blame RSS.

"They have suddenly developed a 'love' towards the RSS. They are criticising the RSS as part of their appeasement politics. Even senior leaders like H D Deve Gowda had earlier appreciated the RSS. Several Muslims also appreciate the RSS. Criticism by Sidaramaiah and Kumaraswamy will not have any impact and the RSS would grow stronger," Shettar said.

RSS is working to protect the Indian culture. We have no embarrassment to say that it is our original organisation, and it guides us, he noted.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's remarks about JD(S) fielding minority community candidates in Assembly by-elections, Shettar said, "It shows that the Congress has lost the faith in getting minority community votes, and it lacks the strength."

It is left to respective political parties to select their candidates. How can Siddaramaiah dictate other parties in this issue? he asked.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

Dasara2021.jpg

Mysuru, Oct 7: Former chief minister S M Krishna, who jumped from BJP to Congress a couple of years ago, inaugurated the 2021 edition of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill today.

Krishna touched upon all aspects of life and nation, ranging from religion, spirituality, human relations, nostalgia, history, heritage, tourism, evolution, achievements, foreign relations, and related them to Mysuru Dasara in his speech at the inauguration.

He spoke after lighting the lamp before the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, placed in the silver chariot, and offering floral tributes to the deity. Eighty-nine-year-old Krishna recalled his school and college days in Mysuru although he was a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Krishna, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, offered 'pushparchane' to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi that is placed in the Silver Chariot  after the chief priest of Chamundeshwari Temple N Shashishekara Dixit offered puja. 

“Mysuru Dasara Exhibition was equally famous like the world famous Dasara itself. We oppose monarchy but we cannot erase the achievements and contributions of great kings of the the Yadu dynasty from the pages of history. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar pledged the gold jewels of his family members to construct Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, which helped the progress of the farmers of the region, especially Mandya district,” he said.

He said the government should plan a Dasara package by next year to cover other significant tourist destinations like Badami and Aihole to attract more visitors and to increase the revenue. “Singapore is an example on how a place can progress by proper planning of development and maintaining cleanliness to attract tourists. Mysuru has a similar potential,” he said.

A Congressman for nearly five decades, Krishna who joined the BJP a couple of years back, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In my nearly six decades of political awareness, I have not seen a leader with such commitment and dedication towards the progress of India. He has big dreams for the nation and is ably leading by example to take India to new heights. There is a need to give the right direction to the youth of the nation by setting the right kind of ambitions. Hope the Union and the state governments will take steps in this regard,” he said.

Krishna recalled how, Mahatma Gandhi was pleased to see the realisation of his ideals at his native place Somanahalli. “Gandhi was on his way to Mysuru from Bengaluru, in 1934, when he dropped in the hostel established by my father Mallaiah, a member of the erstwhile Praja Pratinidhi Sabha of Mysuru state at Somanahalli. B Venkatappa, a Congressman, explained to Gandhi that two ‘Harijan’ boys were staying together with other boys in the hostel, to attend school,” he said.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of ministers including Dr K Sudhakar, Burari Basavaraj, B C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, S A Ramadass, B Harshavardhan, K Mahadev and others were present at the event.

As the celebration was a low-key affair this time, only 400 people were allowed to attend the event. A large number of police were deputed atop the hill to ensure security. A few cutural troupes performed on the occasion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.