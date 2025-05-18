Aerospace engineer from Dakshina Kannada found dead in Punjab; family suspects foul play

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking and puzzling development, a young aerospace engineer hailing from Boliyar village near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab on May 17.

Akanksha, 22, daughter of Surendra and Sindhudevi, had recently returned to her alma mater, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, to collect her academic certificates.

A graduate in aerospace engineering, she had secured a job in Delhi six months ago and was preparing for an overseas posting in Japan.

According to sources, Akanksha spoke to her family over the phone shortly after receiving her certificates—just hours before her sudden and tragic demise. The incident has left her family and hometown community in deep shock.

A case has been registered at a police station in Jalandhar, and an investigation is underway. Her grieving parents have traveled to Punjab to gather more information about the circumstances leading to her death.

On May 18, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja met the bereaved family at Mangaluru International Airport to offer condolences. During the interaction, Akanksha’s mother firmly dismissed the notion of suicide, stating that her daughter was full of life and had ambitious career plans. She urged authorities to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation, expressing strong suspicions of foul play.

Further details on the cause of death are awaited as police continue their probe.