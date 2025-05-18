  1. Home
  2. Aerospace engineer from Dakshina Kannada found dead in Punjab; family suspects foul play

Aerospace engineer from Dakshina Kannada found dead in Punjab; family suspects foul play

News Network
May 18, 2025

aakanksha.jpg

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking and puzzling development, a young aerospace engineer hailing from Boliyar village near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab on May 17.

Akanksha, 22, daughter of Surendra and Sindhudevi, had recently returned to her alma mater, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, to collect her academic certificates. 

A graduate in aerospace engineering, she had secured a job in Delhi six months ago and was preparing for an overseas posting in Japan.

According to sources, Akanksha spoke to her family over the phone shortly after receiving her certificates—just hours before her sudden and tragic demise. The incident has left her family and hometown community in deep shock.

A case has been registered at a police station in Jalandhar, and an investigation is underway. Her grieving parents have traveled to Punjab to gather more information about the circumstances leading to her death.

On May 18, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja met the bereaved family at Mangaluru International Airport to offer condolences. During the interaction, Akanksha’s mother firmly dismissed the notion of suicide, stating that her daughter was full of life and had ambitious career plans. She urged authorities to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation, expressing strong suspicions of foul play.

Further details on the cause of death are awaited as police continue their probe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2025

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, handling 2.32 million passengers—surpassing its previous all-time high of 2.26 million recorded in FY 2017-18.

This marks a 15.34% year-on-year increase from FY 2023-24 (2.01 million passengers), with an additional 3.09 lakh passengers. Compared to the pre-COVID year of FY 2019-20 (1.87 million), this represents a robust 24.1% growth, underscoring MIA’s post-pandemic recovery and sustained expansion.
________________________________________

Passenger Growth: Domestic and International Segments

•    Domestic passengers:

FY 2024-25: 1.61 million
FY 2023-24: 1.40 million
Growth: 14.55%

•    International passengers:

FY 2024-25: 7.15 lakh
FY 2023-24: 6.10 lakh
Growth: 17.15%
________________________________________

Increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)

MIA handled 16,816 total air traffic movements (ATMs) in FY 2024-25, an 11.26% increase from 15,113 ATMs in the previous year.

•    Domestic ATMs:

12,244 in FY 2024-25, up 8.94% from 11,239 in FY 2023-24

•    International ATMs:

4,286 in FY 2024-25, up 22.14% from 3,509 in the previous fiscal
________________________________________

Cargo Operations Continue to Expand

•    Domestic cargo:

3,864.1 metric tonnes handled in FY 2024-25, compared to 3,706.02 MT in FY 2023-24
(Domestic cargo operations began at the Integrated Cargo Terminal on May 1, 2023)

•    International cargo:

1,347.07 metric tonnes handled between July 2024 and March 2025
(Including 1,346.27 MT outbound and 0.79 MT inbound)
________________________________________

Strong Start to FY 2025-26

MIA began FY 2025-26 on a high note, managing 2,17,893 passengers in April 2025—the highest monthly total since October 31, 2020. This included 1,43,117 domestic and 74,776 international passengers, spread across 1,182 domestic and 392 international ATMs. 
The airport also set a new single-day passenger record on April 12, 2025, handling 8,103 passengers, surpassing the previous high of 8,086 recorded on February 22, 2025.
________________________________________

Outlook

With sustained growth across domestic and international sectors, increased air traffic movements, and expanded cargo handling, Mangaluru International Airport has firmly established itself as a key aviation hub in the region. FY 2024-25 stands as a milestone year, marking a full recovery and setting a strong foundation for future growth.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2025

baraka.jpg

Barakah International School & College continues its tradition of academic excellence, achieving a remarkable 100% pass rate in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations for the year 2025.

Top Performers:

Grade 10:

Mehrish Haleema – 96.4%
Daughter of Mr. Mohammed Musthafa & Mrs. Munawar

Hamnah Nafeesa – 96.2%
Daughter of Mr. Mohammed Kunhi & Mrs. Gulnaz Fathima

Bushra Suha – 92.2%
Daughter of Dr. Mohammed Ashfaque & Dr. Aisha Suha

Anum Nafeesa Ashfaq – 91.3%
Daughter of Mr. Abdul Khader Ashfaq & Mrs. Suhana

bikstudents.jpg
From left to right: Mehrish Haleema, Hamna Nafeesa, Bushra Suha, Anum Nafisa Ashfaq

 

Grade 12 (Science Stream):

bikk.jpg

Tisha Reem – 93%
Daughter of Mr. Rayees Mohammed & Mrs. Tabsira Nakhuda

Several other students across all streams also secured outstanding results, reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic rigor and student success.

As a leading educational institution in Mangalore, Barakah International School & College offers holistic education from Pre-KG through to Degree level, nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped for future challenges.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
May 16,2025

alert.jpg

Udupi, May 16: In a chilling reminder of how digital scams are evolving, a 55-year-old man from Udupi has fallen prey to a sophisticated online stock market investment fraud, losing a staggering ₹2.3 crore.

The victim, identified as Jayananda, filed a complaint detailing how he was targeted and manipulated over a period of weeks. The ordeal began on March 20, when he was added — without consent — to a WhatsApp group named "The Wealth Architects", operated by unknown individuals.

Within the group, members presented themselves as financial experts offering high-return stock market advice. They promoted a demat account titled Kopernik Dmat, claiming it was a gateway to extraordinary profits. The group's activity appeared organized and convincing, often mimicking the tone and branding of legitimate financial institutions.

Lured by the promise of quick wealth, Jayananda allegedly transferred money in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the scammers between April 1 and May 13. Despite assurances and constant engagement from the group, no returns were received, and the invested amount vanished without a trace.

Realizing the deception, Jayananda approached the CEN Crime Police Station, where a case has now been registered. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and recover the funds.

A Broader Wake-Up Call

This case isn't just about one man’s financial loss — it highlights a rising trend in cybercrime, where fraudsters use fake WhatsApp groups, cloned identities, and psychological tactics to lure unsuspecting investors. The elderly and semi-retired professionals are increasingly being targeted.

Key Takeaways for the Public:
•    Never trust financial advice from unknown WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.
•    Always verify investment platforms through official sources.
•    Avoid transferring money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts.
•    Report suspicious groups immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for schemes that promise unrealistic returns. As investigations continue, Jayananda’s case serves as a sobering reminder: in the digital age, even the smartest can be swindled — if they let their guard down.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.