  All parties split many times; BJP did not split thanks to its ideology: Nalin Kateel

November 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 13: BJP is neither engaged in appeasement politics nor in vote bank politics, state BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Friday.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop for representatives of 24 cells of BJP, held at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre in the city. Kateel said the political party that governed the country in past had engaged in appeasement and created a divide among people.

However, the ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed development to the forefront. He emphasised that while workers in other parties are ‘vyaktinishth’ (loyal to individuals), BJP cadre believes in ‘vicharnishth’ (loyalty to an ideology) and ‘kartavyanisht’ (loyalty towards duty).

The BJP never deviated from its ideology of building the nation, he said.

“Whether it is Congress or regional parties, they have all split many times. Only the BJP did not split because of the ideology it believes in. Instead, the party has consistently grown stronger. Workers are the assets of the party. The BJP workers give priority to the party rather than individuals.”

The NDA government during the reign of former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee did not face any corruption charges. Even the present seven-and-a-half-year administration by PM Narendra Modi is free from corruption. Except for Lal Bahadur Shastri, all other prime ministers of Congress, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, faced corruption charges, Kateel charged.

The BJP grooms its party workers to become leaders and achieve greater heights. The concept of nationalism is given priority in the party. Amid the political mudslinging by opposition parties, BJP believes in pro-people programmes and social reforms, he said. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi through Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is striving for self-reliant India and reaching out to the last strata in the society, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty, leaders Bhanuprakash among others were present. 

November 4,2021

sandeep.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 4: In a bizarre development, a Bajrang Dal leader from Udupi district has allegedly abducted the wife of a Bajrang Dal activist. 

A case has been registered at Moodbidri police station against Sandeep Acharya, haling from Udupi’s Karkala taluk in this regard.  The complainant is Harish, a resident of Hadiyangady near Shirlalu. 

According to Harish, his wife was abducted by Sandeep when she was on her way to her her mother’s home along with two-year-old child a week ago.

The police have managed to trace both the abductor and the woman. The woman has been sent to Prajna Counselling Centre in Mngaluru for counselling. 

November 7,2021

Belagavi, Nov 7: Tension prevailed in Maratha Colony in Karnataka's Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after Hindu activists laid siege to a residential building alleging mass religious conversion.

The protesters claimed that as many as 200 people, including women and children from rural backgrounds, were put up in the building on the pretext of mass prayer for the purpose of religious conversion.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. However, before the police reached the spot, many participating in the mass prayer fled the spot. The angry protesters locked the remaining people in a room, who were allowed to leave only after the police arrived.

The Hindu activists claimed that they had information that religious conversions take place in the building every Sunday on the pretext of mass prayers.

About 20 policemen have been stationed near the building as a precautionary measure.

November 2,2021

sindagi.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 2: BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur registered a thumping victory with a margin of 31,088 votes in the bypolls held to the Sindagi assembly segment. While Ramesh Bhusanur secured 93,380 votes, his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of Congress obtained 62,292 votes. JD(S) candiate Najiya Angadi was pushed to third. 

Sindagi bypoll in-charge and former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi ensured BJP's victory through caste equations. Ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle led by Savadi turned the wave towards the saffron party by visiting each convincing leaders of all communities. 

BJP leaders managed to woo the Talawar community, who form a major chunk of the population in the constituency, by promising them reservation under the ST category. 

For Congress candidate Ashok Managuli, sympathy for his late father M C Managuli did not work in his favour. Original Congress leaders did not actively work for him as he switched to the grand-old-party from the JD(S). 

The regional political outfit tried to woo Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but voters from the minority community spotted the strategy and didn’t vote enmasse for the party and instead stood behind Congress.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and vice president Vijayendra and other ministers campaigned agressively to woo voters. According to political observers, people might have leaned towards the BJP as the double engine government at the Centre and in the state may help take up developmental works in the segment. 

The issue of price rise of essential commodities raised by Congress failed to impact the election. JD(S) had won Sindagi constituency in 2018 but ended up worse off, and lost its deposit.

