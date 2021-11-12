All parties split many times; BJP did not split thanks to its ideology: Nalin Kateel

Mangaluru, Nov 13: BJP is neither engaged in appeasement politics nor in vote bank politics, state BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Friday.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop for representatives of 24 cells of BJP, held at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre in the city. Kateel said the political party that governed the country in past had engaged in appeasement and created a divide among people.

However, the ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed development to the forefront. He emphasised that while workers in other parties are ‘vyaktinishth’ (loyal to individuals), BJP cadre believes in ‘vicharnishth’ (loyalty to an ideology) and ‘kartavyanisht’ (loyalty towards duty).

The BJP never deviated from its ideology of building the nation, he said.

“Whether it is Congress or regional parties, they have all split many times. Only the BJP did not split because of the ideology it believes in. Instead, the party has consistently grown stronger. Workers are the assets of the party. The BJP workers give priority to the party rather than individuals.”

The NDA government during the reign of former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee did not face any corruption charges. Even the present seven-and-a-half-year administration by PM Narendra Modi is free from corruption. Except for Lal Bahadur Shastri, all other prime ministers of Congress, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, faced corruption charges, Kateel charged.

The BJP grooms its party workers to become leaders and achieve greater heights. The concept of nationalism is given priority in the party. Amid the political mudslinging by opposition parties, BJP believes in pro-people programmes and social reforms, he said. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi through Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is striving for self-reliant India and reaching out to the last strata in the society, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty, leaders Bhanuprakash among others were present.