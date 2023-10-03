  1. Home
Ananthesh Prabhu is new president of KCCI

News Network
October 2, 2023

prabhu.jpg

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected Ananthesh V Prabhu as its new President. Prabhu is the Managing Partner of Aruna Industries, manufacturer of Aruna brand of food products.

Anand Pai Ganapathi has been elected as Vice-President of KCCI, and Abdur Rahman Musba as Honorary Treasurer. PB Ahmed Mudassar and Ashwin Pai Maroor have been elected as Honorary Secretaries of KCCI.

Ananthesh Prabhu said KCCI is dedicated to improving regional connectivity and infrastructure. KCCI’s plans include enhancing connectivity to Bengaluru, collaborating on Bharatmala Pariyojana projects, advocating for the relocation of the Coastal Regulation Zone office to Mangaluru, fostering industry-academia connections, and supporting the growth of family businesses, he said.

“A prominent initiative on KCCI’s agenda for the near future is the establishment of a knowledge centre. This centre will serve as a hub for sharing valuable information and promoting economic growth. It will work closely with educational institutions and government agencies to provide training and support in areas such as taxation, laws, IoT and more, through workshops, webinars, and instructional materials,” he said. 

October 2,2023

bommaikateel.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP leaders on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order, following the stone-pelting incident in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Sunday evening. 

Pointing out the 'sensitive nature' of Shivamogga, the leaders of the opposition party questioned why no precautionary measures were taken and asked why such an incident took place during Eid Milad procession, whereas the recent Ganesh visarjan and processions went on peacefully.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said that such incidents usually takes place in three police stations limits of Shivamogga, where efficient officials should have been deployed as a precautionary measure. 'If not, such incidents happen.'

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal fanatic forces were behind the stone-pelting in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga last evening. 

In the name of Eid Milad procession, houses and properties of Hindus have been attacked and looted, he alleged.

'I condemn it,' he said, claiming that after Congress came to power there were incidents of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised and that no strict action was taken, due to which 'fanatic forces are re-emerging.' 

He flagged the alleged terror activities going on in Shivamogga and criticised the Congress government for failing to maintain law and order.

"The government has failed in maintaining law and order. Shivamogga is a sensitive city and there have been several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Since the Congress government came to power, anti-social elements are getting support,' Bommai alleged, adding that illegal activities by 'mafia' are becoming rampant in every village, taluk and district, 'which this government has failed to control.' He also said that terror-linked sleeper cell members have been arrested from Shivamogga in the past.

State BJP Vice President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra also pointed out that a large-scale Ganesh visarjan event and processions were held peacefully in Shivamogga recently, and said yesterday's incident seems to be 'aimed at disturbing the peace' there.

He sought 'strict and merciless action' against the culprits, demanding a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of outsiders, as being alleged by Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa.

Senior BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa visited the people who were injured in the stone-pelting at a hospital in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that swords were wielded during the procession yesterday, and asked 'Whom were they trying to warn? Why didn't the police take any strict action against them?'

Hitting out at Home Minister G Parameshwara for his statement in which he said that he has not got any information or reports regarding swords or any weapons being wielded, other than the stone-pelting incident, Eshwarappa accused the Congress government of appeasement politics and 'behaving like slaves of Muslims.' 

He claimed that huge posters of the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and others were erected at various places 'to instigate' the Hindu community. 'Not even a single Hindu youth was involved in stone pelting...houses of Hindus were selectively attacked by people wearing black clothes and masks,' he claimed.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting yesterday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

News Network
October 1,2023

maheshbus.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

coastaldigest.com news network
September 30,2023

bearybhavan.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, September 30, inaugurated the Bearys Souharda Bhavana at HBR Layout in the city. The building was constructed by the Bearys Welfare Association, Bengaluru. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Siddaramaiah announced that the state government has earmarked Rs 3,150 crores for the development of all minority communities, and it will be increased to Rs 10,000 crores in upcoming budgets. 

He said all the five schemes launched by the Congress government are in favour of its people without any bias or discrimination. 

On the same occasion, the BA Mohideen Memorial Auditorium was also inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Giving credit of bringing an absolute majority government in the state to Muslim community, Shivakumar called it a “responsible” community.

He said, the Beary community shares love and compassion with the society which is truly outstanding.

Syed Muhammad Beary, President of the Bearys Group and Beary Souharda Bhavan Building committee, reminded the CM and DyCM that the Muslim community has paled a huge role in bringing them to power and urged to increase the Muslim representation in the state cabinet.

“Every time there were four to five ministers from the Muslim community. But this time only two ministerial seats have been given. During the cabinet expansion, the representatives of from this community should get at least three more ministerial berths,” he urged. 

The event was presided over by the Bearys Welfare Association president and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh. 

Speaker of Legislative Assembly UT Khader. Energy Minister K J George, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council Ruling Party Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, Umar Teekay and G A Bawa were present among others.

sauharda.jpg

3bearybhavan.jpg

2bearybhavan.jpg

