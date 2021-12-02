Ayshabi Padubidri, 97, passes away

Udupi: Aisha alias Ayshabi hailing from Padubidri, passed away on November 24, 2021 due to illness. She was aged around 97.

She was walking holding walker for more than 20 years after she got fracture on her hip. She belonged to an agricultural background as she was growing herbs, vegetables, bananas etc. in her land.

The Tadfeen (funeral rites) was held on the same day at 11.45 pm at Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid burial ground in the presence of her children, relatives & well-wishers.

She is survived by her children (4 sons & 3 daughters), grand children, great grand-children & other large relatives. She is mother of P.A.Rahiman, Ex-President of Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid committee and present interim president of Mulky Kenchanakere Jumma Masjid committee, P.A.Hussain, Gulf returnee, P.A.Mohiddin, Assistant Commandant of BSF in Bengaluru and P.A.Hameed Padubidri, lawyer & social worker currently based in Saudi Arabia.

Many organizations, community leaders, her relatives, wellwishers, neighbors and others have deeply expressed their commiserations & DUAs on her demise.

