Ayshabi Padubidri, 97, passes away

coastaldigest.com news network
December 3, 2021

Udupi: Aisha alias Ayshabi hailing from Padubidri, passed away on November 24, 2021 due to illness. She was aged around 97. 

She was walking holding walker for more than 20 years after she got fracture on her hip. She belonged to an agricultural background as she was growing herbs, vegetables, bananas etc. in her land. 

The Tadfeen (funeral rites) was held on the same day at 11.45 pm at Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid burial ground in the presence of her children, relatives & well-wishers. 

She is survived by her children (4 sons & 3 daughters), grand children, great grand-children & other large relatives. She is mother of P.A.Rahiman, Ex-President of Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid committee and present interim president of Mulky Kenchanakere Jumma Masjid committee, P.A.Hussain, Gulf returnee, P.A.Mohiddin, Assistant Commandant of BSF in Bengaluru and P.A.Hameed Padubidri, lawyer & social worker currently based in Saudi Arabia.

Many organizations, community leaders, her relatives, wellwishers, neighbors and others have deeply expressed their commiserations & DUAs on her demise.
 

November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M. N. Rajendra Kumar has announced that he has decided to back out from contesting as independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The announcement comes a day after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can dismiss him for alleged misuse of funds.

While addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the BJP in Mangaluru and Udupi, Mr. Somashekar said that ₹19 lakh was being transferred every month from the SCDCC Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust of which Mr. Kumar is the managing trustee.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act. The department has already served a notice to Mr. Kumar, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He had opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16 and met Karnataka Pradesh Congres Committee president D. K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17.

On November 20, he told media persons that he will not contest as he does not want to politicise the cooperative sector.

December 2,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 2: India has detected its first two cases of the new Omicron Coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on December 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, Coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 3,46,06,541. Only the United States has reported more.

November 29,2021

Hubballi, Nov 29: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik claimed that neither BJP nor Sangh Parivar is extending any kind of support to their fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

“On the contrary, they are creating hurdles in our efforts to establish Hindu Rashtra,” he said during a programme organised by Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Ram Sena district Unit here on Sunday.

Muthalik claimed that only ‘Rama’ is with them and not any political party or Sangh Parivar. “Just because we are fighting for Hindutva, the governments have slapped 107 legal cases against me. Even our office bearers have been facing cases,” he said and added that irrespective of the number of cases filed against them Sri Ram Sena will continue to fight for protecting Hindutva.

He said the government is treating them as criminals as they are asked to visit police stations during every festival of Muslims and Christians. "The governments have been treating cow protectors and warriors of Hindutva as criminals. The police are also filing cases against our workers when they prevent Love Jihad cases," he said.

He said there is no question of compromising with issues related to Muslims and Christians. Sri Ram Sena had opposed Iftar Meet at Srikrishna Mutt, Udupi and staged a protest. "We have the support of a few Seers and pontiffs for making India a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

