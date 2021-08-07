  1. Home
  2. Bantwal man kills brother over alleged affair with wife

Bantwal man kills brother over alleged affair with wife

News Network
August 7, 2021

Bantwal, Aug 7: A man murdered his brother after suspecting him of having an illegitimate affair with his wife at Bondala Shanthigudde in Bantwal taluk.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused is Ravi and the victim is his brother Sundara (30). Sundara, it is said, was unmarried and was staying alone in his ancestral house. Ravi’s wife was supplying food to him daily. 

Ravi suspected his brother of having an affair with his wife and quarrelled with them frequently. 

On Friday late night, Ravi entered into a quarrel with Sundara. When their other brother Ramesh visited the spot, he saw Ravi hitting Sundara on his head. Writhing in pain, Sundara collapsed on the floor and breathed his last. The Bantwal town police have visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today announced the resumption of high schools - Classes 9-12 - from August 23.

The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday; At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour.

A decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of Covid-19 and the way the infection is likely to spread.

“We have decided to reopen schools in two phases,” Bommai said after a meeting of experts, ministers and officials. “In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students - the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days,” he said. “In effect, students will have classes on alternate days.”

The government will decide on resuming classes up to Class 8 based on the projections for the third wave of the pandemic and its intensity. “Experts said this will be decided in the last week of August,” Bommai said.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, all Karnataka districts bordering the two states will have a weekend curfew, Bommai said, adding that a detailed order would be issued soon.

The meeting was attended by Narayana Health chief Dr Devi Shetty who heads a task force to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19, cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other ministers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi.

"I will visit Delhi on Friday to get the blessings of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. Discussion about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected," he said.

Ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet. 

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

In reply to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's unwillingness to join his Cabinet, Bommai said, "I have already spoken to him. We have mutual love and admiration, and we maintained cordial relationship even when we were in different parties. His feelings will be conveyed to the party's top brass, and the issue will be resolved".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.