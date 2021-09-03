  1. Home
  Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada remain covid hotspots of Karnataka



News Network
September 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380.

The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (4) and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. Of the fresh cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada again followed Bengaluru Urban with 232, Udupi had 150, Mysuru 86, Hassan 81, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru 1,76,344 and Tumakuru 1,19,370.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges too with 12,15,103, followed by Mysuru 1,72,999 and Tumakuru 1,17,594. Cumulatively a total of 4,39,94,470 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,79,227 were on Friday alone. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 25,2021

Udupi, Aug 25: Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi has been selected as a provider of training for frontline Covid warriors to deal with a potential third wave of Covid infections, said Dr Sushil Jathanna, director of the hospital. Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital is the only hospital to be selected to provide this training for people in Udupi.

 The training is sponsored by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this customized crash course in June 2021 in order to meet the deficit of skilled Covid frontline workers across the country.

The new job roles identified include basic care support, emergency care support, advance care support, sample collection support, home care support and medical equipment support. The training will include intensive classroom training and on the job training in various settings under the supervision of medical and nursing staff. This initiative will support various state and district administrations in their fight against Covid 19 and will help reduce the excessive workload of doctors and nurses while always being under their supervision.

The cost of the training will be borne by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Dr Sushil Jathanna said that it was a privilege and honour for Lombard Memorial Hospital to be selected to train frontline Covid warriors and it will enable Lombard Memorial Hospital to contribute towards the fight against the Covid pandemic. 

The training programme will be led by Dr Suja Karkada and Mrs Veena Menezes of Lombard College of Nursing, Udupi. Lombard College of Nursing is one of the prestigious nursing colleges in Udupi and is one of the institutions under the management of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Udupi.

News Network
August 21,2021

tracks1.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 21: Two women were crushed to death by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Mahakali Padpu in the city today morning.

The victims have been identified as Vasanthi (50) and Prema (48), both local residents. They were reportedly taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch.

It is suspected that the women failed to notice the approaching train which was coming from Kerala to Mangaluru. Both of them died on the spot.

The mortal remains were shifted to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Railway police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

News Network
September 3,2021

Managluru, Sept 3: Amid continued covid-19 crisis in Kerala, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from there with negative RT-PCR reports are testing Covid-19 positive during a repeat test in Karnataka and a number of such cases are being reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

In this regard, students and employees coming from Kerala shall compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificates that are not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their Covid vaccination status (one or two doses), and the validity of such certificates is for seven days, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar in a circular issued here on Wednesday.

The necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine of students from Kerala have to be done by the administrators/principals of the educational institutions. In the case of employees, necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine are to be made by the respective offices/companies/firms, the order further said. Under no circumstances will such persons be permitted to be in home isolation.

The persons shall compulsorily be in institutional quarantine and under strict supervision for seven days. On the seventh day they shall be tested by RT-PCR and on testing negative they shall be released. They shall further do self-assessment and in case of onset of symptoms, they shall get RT-PCR test done, seek medical consultation and follow the state protocol.

The person who tests positive shall compulsorily be shifted to a CCC and the contacts tested by RT-PCR, and if negative, placed under institutional quarantine for seven days, and on testing RT-PCR negative on the seventh day, he/she shall be released.

ln cases of breakthrough infection (occurring 14 days after the second vaccine dose) and samples with Ct value higher than 25, the person shall be compulsorily sent for whole genomic sequencing and pending results, the samples may be subjected to reflex/variant PCR testing (after the test kits are validated) to know the variant quickly.

Visitors from Kerala other than students and employees should produce the RT- PCR negative test report and should be in home quarantine for seven days.

Other permitted exemptions for institutional quarantine are constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, children below two years, those in dire emergency situations (death in the family, medical treatment etc.), short term travellers (leaving within three days), students arriving in Karnataka for writing exams along with one parent (leaving within three days), and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport.

