BJP focusing on winning ZP, TP polls; cabinet rejig left to CM’s discretion: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru, July 14: Amid speculation about the possibility of a reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday it is left to the Chief Minister's discretion, and the party was focussed on the upcoming taluk and Zilla panchayat polls.

"It is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will take a call," Kateel said in response to a question on the possibility of Cabinet rejig on the lines of the Union Cabinet reshuffle recently.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the party was focused on winning elections to the taluk and Zilla panchayat polls and legislative council from local authorities constituencies.

"Effort is to gain power in almost all the panchayats, independently," he said in response to a question.

Amid speculation about the possible Cabinet rejig, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too had recently said no discussions have taken place on it.

During BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's individual meeting with legislators last month, in the midst of rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, several of them had reportedly discussed social justice and regional imbalance in the cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his cabinet in January with the induction of seven new ministers and had also effected a reshuffle of departments of some ministers.

There are now 33 Ministers in the state cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The cabinet expansion in January had resulted in large-scale resentment in the party, with too many aspirants for ministerial posts.