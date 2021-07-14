  1. Home
  2. BJP focusing on winning ZP, TP polls; cabinet rejig left to CM’s discretion: Nalin Kumar Kateel

News Network
July 14, 2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Amid speculation about the possibility of a reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday it is left to the Chief Minister's discretion, and the party was focussed on the upcoming taluk and Zilla panchayat polls.

"It is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister will take a call," Kateel said in response to a question on the possibility of Cabinet rejig on the lines of the Union Cabinet reshuffle recently.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the party was focused on winning elections to the taluk and Zilla panchayat polls and legislative council from local authorities constituencies.

"Effort is to gain power in almost all the panchayats, independently," he said in response to a question.

Amid speculation about the possible Cabinet rejig, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too had recently said no discussions have taken place on it.

During BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's individual meeting with legislators last month, in the midst of rumblings within the party on the leadership change issue, several of them had reportedly discussed social justice and regional imbalance in the cabinet and thereby had tried to make out a case for a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa had last expanded his cabinet in January with the induction of seven new ministers and had also effected a reshuffle of departments of some ministers.

There are now 33 Ministers in the state cabinet, and one berth is vacant.

The cabinet expansion in January had resulted in large-scale resentment in the party, with too many aspirants for ministerial posts.

News Network
June 29,2021

saudi1.jpg

Udupi: Prabhakar Thonse, a 67-year-old man from Udupi living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was suffering from abdominal chronic disease, was sent back home with the help of Indian Social Forum Dammam team members through Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 40 years as a tailor in Dammam SECO area. His last visit to his family was 21 years ago in 2000 and had never returned to India thereafter. 

Indian Social Forum came to know about his plight when Social Democratic Party of India leaders requested to find the Indian who was seeking help through WhatsApp message claiming to be sick with no medical facility and no care taker around. Tracing through the viral message ISF Dammam team lead by Mohammad Ali Muloor and accompanied by Imran Kaatipalla and Ibrahim Krishnapura was able to locate Prabhakar on 10th June at his accommodation in a bad condition. Prabhakar was going through an abdomen chronic disease and lying in his bed with regular bleeding issues.

ISF team found that his Saudi Arabian resident ID (Iqama) was not renewed for past 4 years, no medical insurance covered, passport was missing, and however getting all these documentation done required lengthy procedure to be followed with Sponsor Company, Government offices and Indian Embassy. Prabhakar was immediately taken to local private hospital and was later shifted to King Fahad University hospital in Dammam by ISF welfare team where he had undergone colonoscopy, endoscopy, Biopsy and other treatment for more than 2 weeks. These test results seem to be chronic disease and hence doctors advised the team to send him to India for the further treatment. 

Meantime, ISF team started following up with Saudi Sponsors in order to make the exit VISA process at Ministry of Interior and contacted Indian Embassy for the issuance of Confirmation letter and Emergency certificate. With no time, Indian Embassy swung into action to issue the Emergency Certificate / Temporary passport to facilitate Prabhakr’s repatriation to India. With the regular follow ups with Saudi Sponsor, Ministry of Labor and other local authorities ISF team successfully completed the repatriation procedure. 

Indian Social Forum has requested local Mangaluru SDPI leaders to make arrangements for the further treatment at home town, as agreed he was received at the Bajpe International airport and later shifted in party ambulance to a local hospital whereas SDPI leaders assured his further treatment will be taken care of. 

Tremendous amount of work, dedicated and selfless team effort had been put in place by ISF’s welfare team for the past 2 weeks in order to complete the repatriation process. ISF appreciated Indian Embassy for the swift response in facilitating the documentation and thanked MASA president Sathish Bajal, ISF well-wisher Joy Fernandez and Dr. Mohammad Waseem Bhatkal Dammam Health Clinic for extending generous financial support in procuring flight ticket and other needs. This incident is a classic example for Indian community’s collective team work, by this attitude devastated and stranded NRIs in Saudi Arabia can be benefited hugely, ISF said in a press statement.

News Network
July 8,2021

Bengaluru, July 8: Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, who has now taken charge as union minister of state for agriculture, has deleted her Twitter time-line just hours before she took charge as minister. With this dozens of fake news links, false allegations and provocative statements tweeted by her disappeared from her Twitter account. 

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagalur, which is a hotbed of Sangh Parivar activities in the state, has grown through the party ranks. Apart from being close to Sangh Parivar, Karandlaje is also considered to be a very close confidante of chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

Her twitter time line had always been flooded with issues such as Cow terrorism, so called love jihad and several other topics which are considered to be very close to Sangh Parivar ideologues.

Karnadlaje had never deleted a single tweet even when she had come under flak from Left wing critics for posting fake videos and messages.

"This time it is quite surprising to see her Twitter timeline being wiped off completely except that she re-tweeted her swearing in ceremony pictures from the BJP handle," a senior leader in the BJP was quoted as saying by a news agency. 

Karandlaje not only hails from coastal region of the state, but she also belongs to politically-influential Vokkaliga community, to which BJP veteran Sadananda Gowda belongs. Gowda resigned from the union cabinet on Wednesday just hours before cabinet expansion took place.

Between 2008-12, she was considered as someone who had wielded an enormous amount of influence during the previous BJP rule under Yediyurappa between 2008-12 but after rejoining the BJP along with Yediyurappa, Karandlaje has by and large remained in her constituency.

Interestingly, unlike last time, Karandlaje is not 'visible among the inner circles of Yediyurappa' in the present government amid the chief minister's younger son B.Y. Vijayendra's growing influence.

Born on October 23, 1966 at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, her educational qualification includes M.A. (Sociology) and Master of Social Work.

Karandlaje was MLC from 2004-2008, MLA from 2008-2013, and served as Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Power, and Food and Civil Supplies during the previous BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Mosques and churches are likely to be opened for devotees from July 5 along with temples in Karnataka. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 earlier today, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would allow places of worship to open from July 5.

"Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said, without mentioning about mosques and churches. 

While contacted, N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, clarified that the relaxation applies to mosques and churches too. 

The officer, however, clarified that all necessary guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, must be followed in mosques and churches.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

RELIGIOUS PLACES IN INDIA
Equal protection under the law applies to people of all religions. No religion is superior and no religion is inferior, in the eyes of law all religions are equal and all humans are equal. People violating this legal principle be punished.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

