  BJP rakes up communal issues because it thinks people don't vote for development works: Rai

May 2, 2022

Mangaluru, May 2: Former minister B Ramanath Rai today said that BJP rakes up communal issues ahead of polls because it thinks that people do not vote for development works.

“The BJP which is raking emotional issues on caste, religion, patriotism will repent for its activities in the future,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.

“There is a wrong notion among the BJP that people no longer vote for development works and are engaged in raking up emotional issues to seek votes,” he said. After the church attacks, the Congress won seven seats in Dakshina Kannada, he recalled.

“The BJP has failed to respond to the woes of the people, which the people have understood in the last few years. They will teach lessons to those who disrupt peace in the upcoming election,” he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that Congress was responsible for riots, Rai asked the leader to prove it by furnishing evidence. "None of the Congress activist's names figures in FIRs related to murders in the state. The Congress leaders are not involved in delivering provocative speeches," he said.

April 27,2022

girlswing.jpg

Udupi, Apr 27: A nine-year-old girl who was playing on a swing in front of her house died after she was hit by a car at Beejady in Udupi’s Kundapur.

The victim has been identified as Pradhanya of Shettibettu household on the Neerswale Road in Beejady village.

According to Kundapur police, the freak mishap occurred when the deceased, Pradhanya, along with other children were playing on a swing tied to a tree.

One of her relatives allegedly drove the car that was parked near the house in a negligent manner and hit the girl. The girl suffered from severe head injury and later died. 

The police have arrested Santhosh (37), who drove the car and a case has been registered under IPC section 304 (A). 

April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

April 21,2022

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

