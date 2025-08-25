  1. Home
  2. BJP seizes on Dharmasthala row, declares ‘holy war’ to protect ‘dharma’

coastaldigest.com news network
August 25, 2025

tejaswisoorya.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' launched by its South Bengaluru unit on Monday, drew a large turnout of workers and leaders as the convoy began its journey to the famed temple town under the banner 'Dharmada Ulivige Dharma Yuddha' (A holy war to protect dharma).

The Yatra, led by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, commenced with prayers at the Sri Vinayaka Temple in Jayanagar 4th Block.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya flagged off the journey.

"Participated in the flag-off of BJP Bengaluru South unit's Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra today at the Link Road junction, NICE Road. Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, a revered spiritual centre that is the pride of our land, is now a victim of an organized conspiracy," Surya said in a post on 'X'.

He said the BJP unequivocally condemns the false propaganda being spread against the sacred shrine of Dharmasthala.

"We demand a CBI probe to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched against the temple and its administration. We were joined by thousands of karyakartas during the launch," he stated.

Vice president of Bengaluru South district unit of BJP, Umesh Shetty, was among the participants.

After reaching the temple town of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, leaders are scheduled to walk a kilometre to the Manjunath Swamy temple to offer prayers and meet temple Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade to express the BJP's "complete support to the holy shrine".

The yatra comes amid a controversy that erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple, also welcomed the constitution of the SIT.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Even as several government-aided and unaided schools in Dakshina Kannada face zero admissions and eventual closure, the district continues to see a surge in new institutions being sanctioned.

Official data shows that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the education department approved 108 new schools — all in the aided or unaided category. Many of these, insiders note, are run by minority managements.

In the current academic year alone (2025-26), 24 new schools have been cleared, either to start fresh or upgrade existing institutions, according to Govinda Madivala, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada.

“This year we received over 36 applications. The number is rising annually. To start a school, 28 specific requirements must be fulfilled,” he said.

Sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy revealed that of the 108 approvals in the last five years:

•    Several were for launching new primary schools,

•    Others for upgrading existing primaries to grades six to eight,

•    And some for opening new secondary sections.

The highest concentration of new schools is in Mangaluru (North and South), Bantwal, Puttur, and Belthangady BEO limits, with growing demand for private English-medium education even in rural areas.

News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

