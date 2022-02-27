  1. Home
  BJP Yuva Morcha leader arrested for Dalit youth's murder

BJP Yuva Morcha leader arrested for Dalit youth’s murder

News Network
February 27, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 26: The Dharmasthala police have arrested district BJP Yuva Morcha vice president in connection with the murder of a Dalit youth on February 23. 

The arrested has been identified as Krishna. He allegedly attacked and injured Dinesh, a resident of Kanyadi near Dharmasthala, in connection with a row over the land record. The victim was immediately hospitalised. He died the next day, the police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother Padmavathi, the police registered a case and launched a search operation which led to the arrest. 

“The government should pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim’s family as Krishna is the vice president of the district BJP youth wing,” former MLA Vasanth Bangera told reporters.

News Network
February 22,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved.

As soon as the court proceedings began, a lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls who wish to appear in the schools and colleges with Hijab.

They had moved the court against the hijab ban. The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Chief Justice said, "We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week."

News Network
February 12,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 12: In the wake of Karnataka High Court’s controversial interim order restrained students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom until final verdict, tension gripped Chandra Layout in South Bengaluru on Saturday morning after authorities at a private school asked a student to remove the hijab. 

The incident took place at the Vidya Sagar School in Bengaluru when a student of class 7 was asked to remove her hijab by the school teacher. Agitated by the teacher’s action, parents and relatives of the student stormed the school, accusing the school management of causing a rift among the students. 

However, the school authorities said that the girl was briefed about the HC order and there was no other intention behind it. But, the parents also alleged that a teacher at the school wrote an offensive remark about the hijab on the blackboard, and demanded suspension of the teacher. 

Later as the situation became tense with more and more people descending on the school, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bengaluru South visited the school and heard both sides. The officer also appealed to protesters to abide by the HC rule and assured of investigating the incident. 

News Network
February 12,2022

Udupi, Feb 12: Amidst escalation in hijab controversy, BJP leader and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat today claimed that he received life threats over the hijab issue.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he received calls over the internet from different countries after the issue was raised in the college. 

The callers had reportedly told him that they know how to control him and threatened to harm him if he continues to oppose Muslims. "I have also received local calls as well." 

He said that he has spoken to the home minister. "I had received such threats in the past as well. The local Muslims have supported me and I have support from Bengaluru Muslims as well," he said. 

"There was a call from Hyderabad and I answered him for nearly 20 minutes who was speaking fanatically," he claimed. 

He also claimed that the girls of Udupi college who are wearing were influenced. 

"I don't want any security as Udupi people are my security. Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan has spoken to me. I have experienced such instances in the past. Muslim Okkuta and Qadhi in the district have supported my viewpoint, which in fact is my strength and blessings," he said.

