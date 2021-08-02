  1. Home
  2. Cabinet expansion possible on Aug 4 if list is finalized by top brass: CM Bommai

News Network
August 2, 2021

Bengaluru, July 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cabinet expansion can take place most likely on Wednesday if the list is finalised in a meeting with the BJP central leadership later during the day. 

The chief minister, who reached the national capital late on Sunday night, said the cabinet exercise will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.

His meeting with BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled in the evening. 

"The list may get finalised either today or tomorrow. If it gets finalised tonight, the cabinet expansion can take place on Wednesday," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with the BJP chief in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go, he said.

Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names, he added.

"Based on these factors, the numbers and names will be decided. Even how many deputy CMs should be made will also be decided in the meeting," Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that in the current political situation efforts will be made to take every one together. 

"We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state," he said.

The CM also said some aspirants have met met him here and held discussions. "They also know not everyone can become ministers," he added.

"We will do in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous cabinet team," he said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

News Network
August 1,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Uneasy calm prevails in the BJP Karnataka state unit leaders' camp as they have got the news that the party is keen on replacing the elderly leaders with new faces, sources said.

According to sources in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party top brass are said to have agreed upon giving chance to 6 new faces in the cabinet.

It is said that Bommai has proposed the creation of five deputy chief ministers to give representation to scheduled castes, tribes, other backward communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes.

Bommai's proposal has been agreed upon by the high command as well as former chief minister Yediyurappa, sources explained.

RSS leaders are said to be hesitant on forming a cabinet on caste lines and are also of the opinion that the creation of posts of deputy chief ministers will create unnecessary rivalry among themselves.

The senior BJP leaders, who enjoyed plum postings, are said to be disturbed after the news of being laid off in the new cabinet reached them.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S. Sureshkumar, R. Ashok and former deputy chief minister Govind Karajol are lobbying hard to retain their prominence in the party.

The party has decided to induct 21 to 25 ministers into the cabinet in the first phase. After seeing reactions, decisions will be made in future, sources claimed.

Most of the legislators who joined BJP from the Congress are likely to make it to the cabinet. Yediyurappa has been continuously issuing sympathetic statements about them, party sources say.

Meanwhile, former ministers Umesh Katti, C.C. Patil, C.P. Yogeshwar, former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi and MLA Aravind Bellad are camping in New Delhi and are meeting senior leaders.

News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

News Network
August 2,2021

africanprotesters.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Police on Monday said they had to lathicharge some African nationals staging a demonstration here following the alleged custodial death of one of their fellow countryman.

According to the police, the African was detained for possessing five gms of Ecstasy pills and while in custody he complained of chest pain and cold. 

The police said they took the foreigner, who was studying in college, to a hospital where he died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

They said it was not a case of custodial death.

After hearing this, a number of Africans staged the protest in front of the police station where their countryman was detained.

One of the protestors allegedly assaulted a policeman for the incident. This led to the lathicharge, said the police.

Police have said they launched a crackdown on African nationals across the city and raided 65 houses on July 15 before arresting 38 foreigners for overstaying.

Police said they had seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the foreigners.

