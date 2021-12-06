  1. Home
Cattle theft, trafficking increased during BJP rule, says U T Khader

December 7, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 7: The recent incident of assault on those who tried to prevent cattle trafficking in Shivamogga and video clip of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slamming the police for being corrupt have proved that cattle theft and illegal transportation have increased during the BJP-rule in Karnataka, said former minister U T Khader.

Addressing media persons, the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was introduced just for publicity? 

When there are so many factories exporting beef in the state, then it is natural to transport cattle. Why did the government fail to close it down, he asked. 

December 2,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 2: The Central India Security Force (CISF) personnel at Mangalore International Airport have arrested a youth for possession of two unlicensed country made guns.

Te accused has been identified as Havanje Reynold D'Souza (24), a resident of Brahmavar. 

The incident took place on November 30 when Reynold had been to the airport to pick his brother-in-law who was to arrive by an Air India flight from Kuwait. 

His car was found parked in the parking area and the CISF personnel noticed that the car had two guns.

The CISF staff checked with the concerned and found that the country-made guns were unlicensed. A case was registered against him, and upon being produced in the court, he was remanded to judicial custody.

It is said that Reynold who was away hunting on Monday, had left behind his two country-made guns inside the car. 

November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made Covid test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as Covid outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru institutions.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued directions in this regard to the officials on Saturday.

He has given instructions on deputing special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check the passengers and conduct Covid tests.

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had discussed with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner in connection with conducting tests in the outskirts and borders of the city. The officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

Bengaluru has witnessed 160 Covid cases in the past week.

However, the city recorded 224 cases on Friday and more cases were found in the Anekal region. The officers will have to be vigilant, he said.

The precautionary measures should be implemented to see to it that no cluster of Covid cases comes up.

Currently, there are 63 containment zones in the city and they have to be managed appropriately, Gupta said.

The officials will have to take the call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variant, he said.
 

November 23,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 23: Police have nabbed a lawyer on charge of murderous attack on a television journalist in the city. 

Sukhpal Polali, who works for a private television new channel was attacked by lawyer Yadunandan last night at Ashoknagar, here.

Mr Polali suffered severe injuries to his head when he was hit with a rod by Yadunandan. The injured is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The accused has been arrested under IPC section 307 by Urwa police. A counter case has also been lodged under IPC 324, 341. 

