  Celebrations across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on Ayodhya temple inaugural day

Celebrations across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi on Ayodhya temple inaugural day

News Network
January 22, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 22: The ‘Pran Pratishta’ of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was celebrated by devotees across the coastal areas of Karnataka on Monday.

Devotees thronged temples in Dakshina Kannada conducting pujas. Special pujas are being offered at various shrines including Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple.

Special arrangements have also been made to watch the live telecast of the ‘Prana Pratishta’ at various places in the district including temples.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade MP, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and VHP leader M B Puranik are among those who have already left for Ayodhya from the district to take part in the ceremony.

In Udupi Sri Krishna mutt, special prayers were offered at the Lord Krishna temple on the auspicious day. ‘Suvarna Kavacha Alankara Seve’ was offered to Lord Krishna at the Krishna mutt.

At the Paryaya Puthige mutt, a special ‘Alankara Seve’ for the idol of Lord Hanuman, with silver idols of Lord Ram and Seetha on his chest, was offered. Thousands of devotees also are visiting the Mutt on this auspicious day.

Thousands of devotees are continuing to pour in to the Sri Krishna mutt on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 21: In the wake of consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mangaluru, one of the communally sensitive cities in south India. 

A total of three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for security/bandobast purposes.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that in public interest and to safeguard law and order, precautionary measures have been taken. 

A total of 196 places have been identified in Mangaluru City Police Commisionerate limits wherein special puja and religious programmes will be held to mark the event. The police personnel and officers have been deployed at 131 sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits throughout the day. 

A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been deployed to make continuous patrolling within the city and immediately attend to any incident.

The Commissioner said that check posts have been set up at 14 places. As a part of security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies. The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out, added the commissioner.

Further, he said that no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs. In order to instil confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches have already been held at various places, said Agrawal.

He said strict watch is being kept over banners and flexes put up in the city in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure safety of respective flexes mounted by them.

Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has ordered for the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am of January 23.

News Network
January 8,2024

The controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a few public figures in Maldives have left many Indian celebrities fuming. Slamming the remarks cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, etc. have encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches instead of Maldives. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a sharp reply to the comments against PM Modi.

"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is knowing for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," he wrote on X.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "Having travelled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality."

Former India batter Suresh Raina urged Indians to unite against Maldives and explore Indian Islands. Raina said it's upsetting to see such criticism from the Maldives, especially because India contributes greatly to their economy, crisis management, and many other areas.

He stated now is the moment to explore the Indian Islands.

"I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many other aspects. Having visited the Maldives multiple times and always expressing admiration for the destination's beauty, I believe it's crucial to prioritize our self-respect," he said in a post on X.

"In light of recent events, let's unite and choose to #ExploreIndianIslands, supporting our own vibrant tourism industry. It's time to celebrate and appreciate the rich experiences that our own has to offer," Raina added.

Notably, former cricketer Aakash Chopra took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

"'India Out' was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it's up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind," Akash Chopra wrote on X.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social media platform and lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra and its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Sachin posted on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

The Maldivian government on January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of PM Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

News Network
January 11,2024

A man from Mangaluru fell victim to an alleged part-time online job scam, and lost Rs 1.1 lakh. The complainant encountered an advertisement while watching Facebook reels, promoting “work from home for extra income,” with a WhatsApp link. 

After clicking the link, he engaged with individuals offering a part-time job with promised earnings ranging from Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day.

To proceed, the complainant was instructed to create an ID on Amazon by depositing Rs 80. Subsequently, he was asked to recharge Rs 120 on the site, which he did using Google Pay. The alleged scammers deposited Rs 300, and to withdraw that amount, the victim shared his bank details to an ID on the Telegram app. He withdrew Rs 300 successfully.

The fraud reportedly continued as the victim was asked to send Rs 500, Rs 400, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,200, purportedly for different tasks. Between January 4 and 6, the complainant performed tasks and allegedly transferred Rs 1.1 lakh in phases from his bank accounts to the fraudsters. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town police station.

