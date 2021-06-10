CM asks officials to bring down positivity rate to less than 5% in Karnataka

  1. Home
June 10, 2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

June 7,2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Covid-19 patient discharges are outstripping new cases being found daily, with officials describing the development as a sign of the state’s recovery from the second wave.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the highlights of the Covid-19 bulletin, which reported 25,659 discharges, double the cases (12,209) found on the day.

The trend first began on May 22 in Bengaluru Urban, where the number of discharges has generally been exceeding new cases by a factor of between three and five.

Dr Sudhakar said the state conducted 1.58 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka’s test positivity rate (TPR) falling by two points in a day to 7.71 per cent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said even though graded unlocking may happen over the course of the next two months, it did not mean, for example, that a person could go to a pub for a drink anytime soon.

“There may be a reduced sense of fear of Covid-19 now, but the public will have to stay vigilant. It took a significant amount of effort, including large-scale collaborations by officers, officials, medical staff and the public to bring the surge under control,” he said.

He added that testing would also be maintained at high levels. “The thumb rule is about 10,000 tests per 1,000 cases. To be on the safer side, we would increase the number of tests to 20,000 tests per 1,000 cases. So, if we had 2,000 cases daily, we would be conducting about 40,000 tests,” he said.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, an analysis by the independent Jeevan Raksha analysis think-tank found that Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest death moving growth rate among major cities in India.

 “This indicates a shorter doubling period and increase in average daily number of deaths. On the contrary, the average daily caseload has decreased by over 80%. This pattern is possible due to inadequate and timely testing,” a Jeevan Raksha report released on Sunday stated.

Furthermore, the city’s actual active caseload continues to be slightly higher than normal as per projections carried out internally by the BBMP War Room and by independent data modelers.

As per a mathematical model developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the decline of the active caseload has not been adequate enough to show effective containment.  
 

June 8,2021

CMU.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Six-time legislator and former Minister C.M. Udasi (85) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to age related illness.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and son Shivakumar Udasi, a BJP Member of Parliament representing Haveri.

A former Minister for Public Works in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008, the veteran leader represented Hangal assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was popular in the constituency due to his easy access to people.

Identified with socialist movement, Mr. Udasi was first elected as an independent legislator from Hangal in 1983. In 1985, he retained the seat contesting on the Janata Party symbol.

When the Janata Dal split into JD (Secular) and JD (United) in 1999, he was with JD (U). While he joined BJP in 2004, he quit the saffron party and followed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who launched the Karnataka Janata Party in 2013.

As the KJP nominee, he lost to Congress candidate Manohar Tahasildar. He returned to the BJP fold along with Mr. Yediyurappa and wrested the seat back in 2018.

Initially, he was a follower of former Chief Minister late J.H. Patil, in later years Mr. Udasi was associated with the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Condoling the death, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Mr. Udasi was a gentleman and dynamic politician committed to solving people's problems. He noted that his work as a PWD minister was noteworthy.
 

May 27,2021

Udupi, May 27: Some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh using his photo as the profile picture.

The miscreants who have opened the account have also sought donations from contacts in all probability to tarnish the image of the Deputy Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

