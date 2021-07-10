  1. Home
Coastal, Malnad districts on red alert as monsoon gathers steam

News Network
July 10, 2021

Mangaluru, July 10: With southwest monsoon gaining steam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put coastal districts and Malnad region on red alert from July 11 to 13.

Seven districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru - are very likely to record heavy rainfall for three days starting Sunday. The coastal districts are likely to receive heavy showers on Saturday too. With wind speeds touching 60 kmph, fishermen are warned not to venture into rough sea, the weather department said.

Also, parts of north and south Karnataka is expected to witness heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, for next four days, the IMD release said.

After a brief dry spell, monsoon picked up pace in Dakshina Kannada on Friday morning. Mangaluru and many parts of the district have been experiencing heavy showers since Thursday night.

The compound wall of a house was damaged following a minor landslide at Lingappayana Kadu. Five electricity poles, along with a transformer, were uprooted at Chelyaru colony in Haleyangadi, affecting the power supply in the area.

Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts also received good rainfall in the day.

News Network
July 6,2021

savadi.jpg

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

News Network
June 29,2021

saudi1.jpg

Udupi: Prabhakar Thonse, a 67-year-old man from Udupi living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was suffering from abdominal chronic disease, was sent back home with the help of Indian Social Forum Dammam team members through Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 40 years as a tailor in Dammam SECO area. His last visit to his family was 21 years ago in 2000 and had never returned to India thereafter. 

Indian Social Forum came to know about his plight when Social Democratic Party of India leaders requested to find the Indian who was seeking help through WhatsApp message claiming to be sick with no medical facility and no care taker around. Tracing through the viral message ISF Dammam team lead by Mohammad Ali Muloor and accompanied by Imran Kaatipalla and Ibrahim Krishnapura was able to locate Prabhakar on 10th June at his accommodation in a bad condition. Prabhakar was going through an abdomen chronic disease and lying in his bed with regular bleeding issues.

ISF team found that his Saudi Arabian resident ID (Iqama) was not renewed for past 4 years, no medical insurance covered, passport was missing, and however getting all these documentation done required lengthy procedure to be followed with Sponsor Company, Government offices and Indian Embassy. Prabhakar was immediately taken to local private hospital and was later shifted to King Fahad University hospital in Dammam by ISF welfare team where he had undergone colonoscopy, endoscopy, Biopsy and other treatment for more than 2 weeks. These test results seem to be chronic disease and hence doctors advised the team to send him to India for the further treatment. 

Meantime, ISF team started following up with Saudi Sponsors in order to make the exit VISA process at Ministry of Interior and contacted Indian Embassy for the issuance of Confirmation letter and Emergency certificate. With no time, Indian Embassy swung into action to issue the Emergency Certificate / Temporary passport to facilitate Prabhakr’s repatriation to India. With the regular follow ups with Saudi Sponsor, Ministry of Labor and other local authorities ISF team successfully completed the repatriation procedure. 

Indian Social Forum has requested local Mangaluru SDPI leaders to make arrangements for the further treatment at home town, as agreed he was received at the Bajpe International airport and later shifted in party ambulance to a local hospital whereas SDPI leaders assured his further treatment will be taken care of. 

Tremendous amount of work, dedicated and selfless team effort had been put in place by ISF’s welfare team for the past 2 weeks in order to complete the repatriation process. ISF appreciated Indian Embassy for the swift response in facilitating the documentation and thanked MASA president Sathish Bajal, ISF well-wisher Joy Fernandez and Dr. Mohammad Waseem Bhatkal Dammam Health Clinic for extending generous financial support in procuring flight ticket and other needs. This incident is a classic example for Indian community’s collective team work, by this attitude devastated and stranded NRIs in Saudi Arabia can be benefited hugely, ISF said in a press statement.

News Network
July 6,2021

TCG1.jpg

Bengaluru, July 6: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. 

The government has also appointed Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais will take over as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

