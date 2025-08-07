‘A collective victory’: MP hails Mangaluru’s rise as India’s safest city

Mangaluru: In a moment of pride for the coastal city and its people, Mangaluru has been declared the safest city in India and ranked 49th in the world in the mid-2025 Safety Index released by Numbeo, the world’s largest crowd-sourced data platform.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta hailed the achievement as a milestone for the region’s reputation.

“This accomplishment not only elevates the status of our coastal belt but also enhances Mangaluru’s standing on the global stage. With a safety index of 74.2, we have topped the list of India’s safest cities and stood 49th among 393 cities worldwide. This is a matter of immense happiness for all of us,” he said.

The MP emphasised that the honour goes far beyond mere statistics.

“This recognition is the result of our people’s cooperation, civic discipline, and strong sense of community. It reflects the peaceful environment and robust infrastructure that make Mangaluru truly special. It’s not easy for any city to earn the title of safest in the nation — this is a collective victory.”

Capt Chowta expressed hope that the achievement would inspire Mangaloreans living across the globe to reconnect with their roots through the ‘Back To Ooru’ initiative, tapping into the city’s potential for investment, innovation, and growth.

“Mangaluru has always been a city of dreams, ideas, and opportunity. This ranking has opened new doors for our future development and prosperity. Together, we can take our city to even greater heights,” he added.

From its serene beaches to its vibrant culture, Mangaluru now has one more reason to shine — as India’s safest urban haven and a proud symbol of community spirit.