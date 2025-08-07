‘A collective victory’: MP hails Mangaluru’s rise as India’s safest city

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 8, 2025

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru: In a moment of pride for the coastal city and its people, Mangaluru has been declared the safest city in India and ranked 49th in the world in the mid-2025 Safety Index released by Numbeo, the world’s largest crowd-sourced data platform.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta hailed the achievement as a milestone for the region’s reputation.

“This accomplishment not only elevates the status of our coastal belt but also enhances Mangaluru’s standing on the global stage. With a safety index of 74.2, we have topped the list of India’s safest cities and stood 49th among 393 cities worldwide. This is a matter of immense happiness for all of us,” he said.

The MP emphasised that the honour goes far beyond mere statistics.

“This recognition is the result of our people’s cooperation, civic discipline, and strong sense of community. It reflects the peaceful environment and robust infrastructure that make Mangaluru truly special. It’s not easy for any city to earn the title of safest in the nation — this is a collective victory.”

Capt Chowta expressed hope that the achievement would inspire Mangaloreans living across the globe to reconnect with their roots through the ‘Back To Ooru’ initiative, tapping into the city’s potential for investment, innovation, and growth.

“Mangaluru has always been a city of dreams, ideas, and opportunity. This ranking has opened new doors for our future development and prosperity. Together, we can take our city to even greater heights,” he added.

From its serene beaches to its vibrant culture, Mangaluru now has one more reason to shine — as India’s safest urban haven and a proud symbol of community spirit.

News Network
August 4,2025

parcelscam.jpg

Mangaluru: A woman from Bantwal has reportedly lost ₹2.4 lakh to an elaborate online fraud, after being misled into believing she would receive a high-value gift parcel containing gold, an iPhone, and cash.

According to her police complaint, the fraud began on December 3 last year, when she received a call claiming that a parcel had arrived for her through DHL Express Courier Services, Delhi. The caller said the parcel contained gold ornaments, an iPhone, ₹49 lakh in cash, and other valuables — but to claim it, she would need to pay a clearance fee in advance.

When she expressed her inability to pay, the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to take a loan from a finance company and assured her that a loan of up to ₹10 lakh would be sanctioned after paying a small processing amount. Trusting them, she transferred ₹80,000 in stages via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Several months later, on June 6, she received another WhatsApp message from an unknown number repeating the same claim about a high-value parcel. Believing it again, she made additional payments — ₹35,000 on June 6, ₹65,000 on June 12, and ₹50,000 on June 16 — totaling ₹2.4 lakh. She never received any parcel or refund.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams, which often lure victims with promises of expensive gifts and cash rewards.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 25,2025

ibrahimAM.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2025

roadNH75.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

