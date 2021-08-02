  1. Home
  2. Commuters from Kasaragod protest at Mangaluru border over fresh covid restrictions

News Network
August 2, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A small group of commuters from Kasaragod district staged a demonstration at the interstate border at Talapady on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today to register their protest against the fresh entry restrictions implemented by Dakshina Kannada. 

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada had strengthened the border surveillance following the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Accordingly, only those with covid-19 negative reports were allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada from Monday.

Meanwhile, students from Kerala studying in various colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction who had their UG exams were allowed to enter the district by showing their hall tickets.

Others, who did not have RT-PCR negative reports, were sent back from the border.

Following this, a group of people from Kerala staged a protest at Talapady and demanded that people should be allowed to enter Karnataka based on their vaccination status.

Following the state government’s direction, Dakshina Kannada district had strengthened the surveillance at the border. Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra K V and manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the border in Talapady on Monday to enforce government directions effectively.

In fact, Dakshina Kannada health department was collecting swabs to conduct RT-PCR/ RAT on interstate commuters at Talapady.

However, that arrangement was also stopped on Monday. This led to tension at the border after people from Kerala opposed the move and held a protest.

They demanded that those who have received two doses of vaccines too should be allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada administration has suspended bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Kerala from August 1 to 7.

Dakshina Kannada has been witnessing spike Covid-19 cases in the past few days. On Sunday, the district had recorded the most daily cases in Karnataka.

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Calling BJP the most corrupt party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah today said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators, the former CM said: “B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption.” 

“By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may quit the post within a few days and Karnataka may witness a new CM before August 15, according to party sources.

“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or before July 26, when he completes two years in office as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership,” a person aware of the developments said. 

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will not comment, calling it speculation.

Several times earlier, Yediyurappa denied having been asked to step down. “This is obvious as no sitting CM will admit that he is on his way out as that would affect the administration,” the source said.

Apparently, Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others last week.  It is learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted more than a week ago. 

Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home, it is said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel went viral, stirring the state’s political cauldron and doing little to reaffirm Yediyurappa’s continuation. Kateel called it “fake”, but the voice is heard talking of a new chief minister and a major Cabinet reshuffle. 

“There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM...No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint [someone] from Delhi,” according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip talks about big changes in the Cabinet: “Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A new team will be formed.”

Kateel has urged Yediyurappa to order an investigation, adding that it was a ploy to tarnish the party’s image. “I have nothing to do with this audio clip,” he said. “Yediyurappa is the party’s soul, Eshwarappa and Shettar are the eyes. There’s no discussion on change in leadership or anything like that.” 

News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

