Concern over sudden rise in covid positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

News Network
August 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have seen a rise in the covid-19 positivity rate in the past couple of weeks. While DK’s positivity rate has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %, Udupi’s positivity rate too has crossed 5%.

From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).

News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: The state government on Tuesday announced the results of the II PUC (freshers and repeaters) students and it will be available on their registered mobiles in a while, according to officials of the state PU Education department.

A month ago, the state government had cancelled the board exams for the II PUC keeping in mind the Covid pandemic situation and promoted all the students (freshers and repeaters) based on their SSLC and I PUC performance. The Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar released the results in Bengaluru.

A total of 2,239 students out of the over 6 lakh who had registered for the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) exams in Karnataka this year secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600, results showed.

Out of the 6,66,497 students registered for the exam, 2,239 students secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600. As many as 95,628 students have secured distinction. While 3,55,078 students have secured first class followed by 1,47,055 students with second class and 68,729 students secured third class.

If any students not happy with the results announced by the state government, can write the exam scheduled to be held from 19th August, according to the PUE department. The last date for registering the exam will be 30th July.

The education minister has assured that all these students will get opportunities to get admission to higher education as the department of collegiate education has taken measures to increase intake at undergraduate level.

Nikhil
 - 
Wednesday, 21 Jul 2021

Devaraj urs abroad study abroad scheme- The criteria mentioned here is incorrect.One should be having the degree percentage above 70 percent.I have seen the rejected list from the official website.

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: Former MLA and former president of JD(S) youth wing Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress during the party's meeting to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Bangarappa and his supporters will join the party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, said Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

JD(S) leaders Kiran Hiremath, Basavaraj Mayakar (Bellad) and other leaders in Hubballi will also join the Congress, a press release stated.

