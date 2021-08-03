Concern over sudden rise in covid positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have seen a rise in the covid-19 positivity rate in the past couple of weeks. While DK’s positivity rate has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %, Udupi’s positivity rate too has crossed 5%.

From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).