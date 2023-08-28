  1. Home
Cops form teams to make Mangaluru a drug free city, seek public cooperation

News Network
August 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 28: In a bid to make Mangaluru city free from drugs, Mangaluru City police have formed ten-member teams, led by sub inspectors, for each police station. Eradication of drug rackets would be possible only with the cooperation of the public, said DCP (crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar.

At a grievance meeting held for SC/ST community members at the city police commissioner’s office here on Sunday, the DCP said that awareness programmes against drug abuse were being held in school and college campuses in the past two months. “Police have already registered several cases and the city can be cleansed if the public cooperates,” he said.

Girish Kumar, one of the participants, said that though the department has been acting stringently against the peddling of ganja and other drugs and their consumption, cases are being reported repeatedly.

Dalit organisation leader SP Anand said that the SC/ST meetings should be held to find solutions to the problems faced by community members. The DCP directed officials to hold grievance meetings in all the police stations compulsorily on all third Sundays. “Hold special meetings in Dalit colonies if in case community members request the same. Their rightful demands should be fulfilled, and problems should be solved. Further, the beat system should be in place without fail,” he said.

To a request made by Anand, an activist, regarding a case of Dalit atrocity reported in Mangaluru South police station, DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar said that he will look into the case and expedite the investigation.

Dalit activists brought to the notice of the city police about wine shops functioning in the wee hours. Further, they also demanded action against cockfight gambling being held at Kudupady.

News Network
August 28,2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

News Network
August 22,2023

HSRP.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Karnataka transport department has announced that it will be mandatory for all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17, 2023. 

A notification issued on August 17, 2023, states that penal action will be taken against vehicle owners who fail to comply with the November 17 deadline, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Equipped as they are with several unique features such as permanent identification number and a chromium-based hologram, HSRPs cannot be tampered with and will help ensure uniformity in registration plates, a transport department official said.

According to the transport department's estimation, around 1.75 crore to 2 crore vehicles were registered in the state prior to April 1, 2019. A senior official said: "With effect from April 1, 2019, installation of HSRP had been made mandatory for all new vehicles."

At present, vehicle manufacturers have tie-ups with authorised HSRP manufacturers to supply these plates to the vehicle dealers," the official added.

He further clarified that even for old vehicles, the plates will be supplied by authorised HSRP manufacturers. "Owners of old vehicles will be able to place orders for installation of HSRP through the authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers," he added.

Asked about the choice of HSRP suppliers and cost of the plates, the official said: "Vehicle manufactures select authorised suppliers of HSRP through competitive pricing. For four-wheelers, the price may range from Rs 400 to Rs 500, and between Rs 250 and Rs 300 for two-wheelers. Already, 12 states have implemented this rule, in keeping with central government guidelines."

Why HSRP?

The transport department's notification states that by preventing tampering and counterfeiting of plates, HSRPs help check vehicle-borne crime and identify all vehicles plying on the roads.

After installing an HSRP, authorized dealers or manufactures will have to ensure that the laser-coding is updated on the Vahan portal. Vehicles that do not have registration certificates and fitness certificates (in case of transport vehicles), and those with overdue road tax will not be allowed to have HSRPs.
 

News Network
August 28,2023

