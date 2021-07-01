Covid curbs eased in Dakshina Kannada; travelling, shopping allowed till 5pm on weekdays from July 2

Mangaluru, July 1: In a big relief for the people of the coastal district, the government has further relaxed the covid-19 curbs in Dakshina Kannada.

The decision was taken by the government of Karnataka after consulting Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

As per fresh guidelines that would come into force tomorrow (July 2), people are allowed to travel and do business till evening in Dakshina Kannada. All Shops are allowed to open from 7am to 5pm.

However, weekend curfew will remain in place and only vegetable, meat and fish shops will remain open till 2pm on weekends.