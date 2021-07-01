  1. Home
  2. Covid curbs eased in Dakshina Kannada; travelling, shopping allowed till 5pm on weekdays from July 2

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1, 2021

Mangaluru, July 1: In a big relief for the people of the coastal district, the government has further relaxed the covid-19 curbs in Dakshina Kannada. 

The decision was taken by the government of Karnataka after consulting Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

As per fresh guidelines that would come into force tomorrow (July 2), people are allowed to travel and do business till evening in Dakshina Kannada. All Shops are allowed to open from 7am to 5pm.

However, weekend curfew will remain in place and only vegetable, meat and fish shops will remain open till 2pm on weekends.

News Network
June 19,2021

Bengauru, Jun 19: Karnataka has reported 5815 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, lowest in the last two months, taking the total number of people infected so far from the pandemic to 2801936 on Saturday.

According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 161 people had succumbed to the disease taking the total number of fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 33763.

The sources said that while as many as 11832 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured from the disease there are 130872 active cases across the state.

In the last 24-hours as many as 171765 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests and the rate of positivity for the day accounted for 3.38 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.76 per cent.

The Bengaluru urban district had reported the highest number of 23 deaths, and Mysusu 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, Davanagere 11 and Ballari 10.

While Dakshina Kannada reported 832 new coronavirus cases and sixteen deaths, Udupi reported 174 fresh cases and two deaths.

News Network
June 25,2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

