D K Shivakumar woos Tuluvas, pledges push for Karnataka’s second official language status

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the Tulu-speaking community that their long-standing demand to declare Tulu as Karnataka’s second official language will be taken up for discussion in the state cabinet.

He was addressing the gathering at Astemida Aisiri Tuluva Tharl Sasira, an event organised by Tulu Nadu Javaner, Bengaluru, and hosted at the Bunts’ Sangha on Sunday.

Speaking in a lighthearted tone, Shivakumar recalled his recent visit to a Kundagannada programme:

“After seeing such a massive crowd there, I felt that one day you might force us out of Bengaluru. Your energy and unity are so strong—it made me think that way,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

Turning serious, he voiced his support for the Tulu cause:

“I stand with you, and I consider myself one among you. I am on your side, and I only seek your blessings in return,” the Deputy CM said, winning loud approval from the audience.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including MLA Ashok Rai, industrialist Prakash Shetty, and other leaders from the Tulu-speaking community settled in the state capital.

Lauding the contributions of people from the coastal districts, Shivakumar remarked:

“It is through Karnataka’s coastal belt that our country has received culture, education, spiritual guidance, and even modern banking systems. You have excelled in healthcare and every other field. The people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are educated, wise, and deeply rooted in history. You are truly the asset of Karnataka.”

He further revealed that discussions are underway with coastal legislators and Speaker U T Khader on creating a dedicated tourism policy for the coastal region.

“The objective is to ensure that people from Mangaluru, Udupi, and nearby areas need not migrate elsewhere for jobs,” he added.

For the audience, Shivakumar’s assurances on both Tulu recognition and regional development were seen as long-awaited acknowledgements of their cultural and linguistic identity.