  2. D K Shivakumar woos Tuluvas, pledges push for Karnataka’s second official language status

September 8, 2025

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the Tulu-speaking community that their long-standing demand to declare Tulu as Karnataka’s second official language will be taken up for discussion in the state cabinet.

He was addressing the gathering at Astemida Aisiri Tuluva Tharl Sasira, an event organised by Tulu Nadu Javaner, Bengaluru, and hosted at the Bunts’ Sangha on Sunday.

Speaking in a lighthearted tone, Shivakumar recalled his recent visit to a Kundagannada programme:
“After seeing such a massive crowd there, I felt that one day you might force us out of Bengaluru. Your energy and unity are so strong—it made me think that way,” he said, drawing laughter and applause.

Turning serious, he voiced his support for the Tulu cause:
“I stand with you, and I consider myself one among you. I am on your side, and I only seek your blessings in return,” the Deputy CM said, winning loud approval from the audience.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including MLA Ashok Rai, industrialist Prakash Shetty, and other leaders from the Tulu-speaking community settled in the state capital.

Lauding the contributions of people from the coastal districts, Shivakumar remarked:
“It is through Karnataka’s coastal belt that our country has received culture, education, spiritual guidance, and even modern banking systems. You have excelled in healthcare and every other field. The people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are educated, wise, and deeply rooted in history. You are truly the asset of Karnataka.”

He further revealed that discussions are underway with coastal legislators and Speaker U T Khader on creating a dedicated tourism policy for the coastal region.
“The objective is to ensure that people from Mangaluru, Udupi, and nearby areas need not migrate elsewhere for jobs,” he added.

For the audience, Shivakumar’s assurances on both Tulu recognition and regional development were seen as long-awaited acknowledgements of their cultural and linguistic identity.

August 26,2025

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS’ prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."

"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.

August 27,2025

Udupi, Aug 27: A middle aged man was brutally stabbed to death following a dispute over a woman at Kuntalpadi under the Karkala Town Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Poojary (50), a native of Mangaluru residing at SJ Arcade in Karkala. Police have arrested Parikshit (44), son of Sanjeev Gowda from Nada village in Udupi district, in connection with the murder.

According to police sources, Poojary’s body was discovered on the roadside with multiple stab injuries. Acting swiftly, investigators examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which confirmed Parikshit’s involvement. He was soon taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that initial investigations indicated a personal rivalry between the accused and the victim. Parikshit, a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been living alone in a rented house at Doopadakatte, Karkala, after separating from his wife. Similarly, Poojary had been living away from his wife and children in Mangaluru for the past four years.

Police revealed that Poojary had developed a close friendship with a woman known to Parikshit. This strained relationship reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the two men. In a fit of rage, Parikshit allegedly attacked Poojary with a knife, killing him.

SP Hariram Shankar inspected the crime scene. A case has been registered at Karkala Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: A retired man who had worked in Dubai has reported losing ₹23.9 lakh in a stock market investment scam.

According to his complaint, the victim came across a trading advertisement on Instagram on February 27 last year. Curious, he clicked on the link, which led him to a website where he registered and opened a trading account.

Soon after, unknown individuals contacted him through the Zoom app and guided him to make an initial deposit. Trusting their instructions, he transferred ₹82,862.90 via UPI. Encouraged to invest further, he eventually deposited ₹2.5 lakh into a trading account on the website Maunto.

Over the following months, he continued investing larger sums on different platforms, believing he would earn substantial profits. However, when he tried to withdraw his money, the transactions failed. The fraudsters then persuaded him to invest more, citing a “falling stock market” and promising better returns.

Eventually, all the trading websites vanished. His attempts to log in proved futile, and the entire investment was lost.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

