  2. D K Suresh defies recovery of Rs 57 lakh from his house during raid

D K Suresh defies recovery of Rs 57 lakh from his house during raid

News Network
October 6, 2020

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh, brother of KPCC State President D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday claimed that the CBI has recovered only Rs 6.78 lakh cash at the premises during the raid against its claim of Rs 57 lakh recovered during the searches.

In a series of tweets, he sought a clarification from the CBI on the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs.

The investigating agency had on Monday claimed that the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to the recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disc.

The CBI has registered a case against Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

“I also would like to clarify that the CBI has recovered total cash of Rs 6.78 lakhs,"Suresh tweeted.

He said, “In my Delhi residence cash Rs 1.57 lakh, my brother’s residence in Bengaluru cash Rs 1.71 Lakh, his home office in Bengaluru cash Rs 3.5 lakh was accounted for. No cash was accounted for in my brother’s Delhi residence nor in my residence in Bengaluru.

Pointing out that CBI has declared cash Rs 57 lakh was seized during the searches Suresh sought clarification with regard to balance Rs 50.22 lakhs “this amount was not found and accounted for in our premises.”

News Network
October 6,2020

Kasaragod, Oct 6: In an unprecedented move early on Tuesday morning, the District Collector and the Divisional Forest Officer here has seized over 850 kilograms of sandalwood from Vidyanagar near here.
Forest sources put the value of the seizure at two crore rupees.

According to sources, the sandalwood logs were stored in about 30 sacks and were seen loaded in five vehicles including a lorry. The vehicles were parked in a house near the DC’s official residence. The gunmen and driver of the district collector noticed movement of vehicles and loading of sacks early in the morning, they said.

The collector informed the DFO and together they made a search to unearth the big haul. Forest and police officials took the vehicles and sandalwood bags into custody, sources added.

News Network
October 3,2020

Madikeri, Oct 3: The Kodagu district administration has made it mandatory to produce Covid test certificates for the devotees and public those attending Thirthdbhava on October 17.

After a Meeting the district in-charge Minister V Somanna told reporters that a decision was taken to this effect and officers concerned were instructed to take all precautionary measures since the Covid positive cases has been increasing in the district.

The event, which attracts thousands of devotees, will take place at Cauvery birthplace.

News Network
October 5,2020

Bengaluru, Oct 5: With a 63.48% rise in cybercrimes, Karnataka has earned the ignominy of recording the highest number of such cases overtaking Uttar Pradesh last year.

Altogether, police across the country registered 44,456 cases of cybercrime last year with Karnataka clocking 12,020 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh (11,416) and Maharashtra (3,604).

Compare it with 2018 when 27,248 cybercrime cases were registered: Karnataka was placed second with 5,839 as against the topper Uttar Pradesh (6,280) while Maharashtra, which came third, registered 3,511 cases. If one takes the 2016 statistics, Karnataka has registered a nearly 11-fold rise from 1,101.

According to the Crime in India 2019 report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the rate of cases pending investigations in Karnataka is pegged at 93.1%, the charge-sheeting rate is just 8.1% while cases pending trial is 95.6%. It also tops the list of cybercrimes against women.

When it comes to convicting the perpetrators, Karnataka again falters, as the state could send just ten people in nine cases – 25.7% of 35 cases in which trial ended – to the jail while 31 in 26 cases managed to get acquittal. However, it was a better show last year compared to 2018 when its conviction rate was a mere 2.3%. In 2017, not a single case ended in conviction in the state.

Investigators and cybercrime experts attribute the low conviction rate to sloppy investigations by inadequately trained police personnel and flaws in collecting cyber forensics. Many times, they say, lack of credible evidence as well as the lack of expertise of investigators and judicial officers lead to acquittals.

Karnataka could not finish investigations in 18,638 out of the over 20,000 cases it handled last year. When it comes to court trials, only 817 cases went to trial in Karnataka of which only 35 were completed, leaving 781 cases pending at various stages of the trial.

