D K Suresh defies recovery of Rs 57 lakh from his house during raid

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Congress Lok Sabha member D K Suresh, brother of KPCC State President D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday claimed that the CBI has recovered only Rs 6.78 lakh cash at the premises during the raid against its claim of Rs 57 lakh recovered during the searches.

In a series of tweets, he sought a clarification from the CBI on the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs.

The investigating agency had on Monday claimed that the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to the recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disc.

The CBI has registered a case against Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

“I also would like to clarify that the CBI has recovered total cash of Rs 6.78 lakhs,"Suresh tweeted.

He said, “In my Delhi residence cash Rs 1.57 lakh, my brother’s residence in Bengaluru cash Rs 1.71 Lakh, his home office in Bengaluru cash Rs 3.5 lakh was accounted for. No cash was accounted for in my brother’s Delhi residence nor in my residence in Bengaluru.

Pointing out that CBI has declared cash Rs 57 lakh was seized during the searches Suresh sought clarification with regard to balance Rs 50.22 lakhs “this amount was not found and accounted for in our premises.”