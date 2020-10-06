  1. Home
  2. A day after CBI raid, D K Shivakumar's brother Suresh tests positive for covid-19

October 6, 2020

Bengaluru, Oct 6: A day after the CBI conducted searches at his premises and that of his brother and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He has also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation.

I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves. I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same," Suresh tweeted.

CBI on Monday had conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, including Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Suresh's residence was also under the ambit of the CBI search.

Shivakumar too had tested positive for Covid-19 in August.

After being discharged from the hospital, he was hospitalised for the second time on September 4 as the fever had relapsed, and had subsequently recovered.

September 30,2020

Kasaragod, Sept 30: A murder-attempt case accused, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus, fled from covid care centre last night after breaking window in Kasaragod district.

Adam Khan (24), a resident of Uppala Kaikamba, was arrested and admitted to the Covid care centre at Padannakkad. He broke the window of the centre and escaped, sources said.

Adam Khan is one of the accused in the murder attempt on Mustafa Uppala, a member of Indian Union Muslim League. The murder attempt took place on December 26, 2019.

Adam Khan and his accomplice, Naushad, had escaped after the incident. A police team led by deputy superintendent of police, Balakrishnan Nair, had succeeded in finding their whereabouts and arresting them.

After the court process, Khan had been kept in the Covid care centre. The police have now begun an operation to trace the fugitive.

September 26,2020

Udupi, Sept 26: A huge crack has appeared on the newly built bridge across River Souparnika at Arate village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi. According to eyewitnesses, broken steel rods were visible through the gap.

After the construction of the new bridge, vehicles travelling from Byndoor to Kundapura were allowed to travel on the new bridge and those travelling from Kundapur to Byndoor on the old bridge. In the wake of the cracks on the new bridge, two-way traffic has now been arranged on the old bridge.

“Kundapura police restricted vehicular movement on the new bridge (carriageway from Karwar to Udupi) and diverted the vehicles on the old bridge at Arate-Hosadu,” said Police Inspector Gopikrishna.

The nearly 1-km-long bridge was built during the four-lane work of national highway 66 between Kundapura and Goa border.

IRB West Coast Tollway Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure that undertook the project in 2014 on BOOT basis, is yet to complete the four-lane work.

Residents along the highway stretch had been alleging substandard work in the execution of the project from the very beginning.

It was in 2011 that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) proposed the widening and upgrading of the existing NH 17 (renaming it as NH-66). It was meant to reduce traffic, fuel consumption and accidents, and save time.

It was also claimed that the construction of the highway would bring development in all areas it passed through and led to economic growth of the region.

September 25,2020
Bengaluru, Sept 25: Ahead of the discussions in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he had no objections to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had on Thursday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP government led by Yediyurappa.

"I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months," Yediyurappa told reporters here before entering the Assembly.

The Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah and MLA Ajay Singh said that the party will seek to raise corruption charges against the government in the Assembly today.

"There is rampant corruption in the government, people are dying everywhere and every day. In the last one week we have lost one central minister, one Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA. In the corona corruption case, there has been a corruption of almost Rs 2,000 crores and there are riots everywhere. People are dying, and there are corruption charges against the Chief Minister. The no-confidence motion is about the corruption charges in various areas, including his family and various departments also. We are waiting for the Speaker to give us time to discuss this in detail in the Assembly today," Singh told reporters here.

However, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that his party had not yet been approached by the Congress over the issue of support during the no-confidence motion.

"Congress have not approached or consulted us about the no-confidence motion. The manner in which they are behaving shows they don't want our support, I don't know how they will succeed," Kumaraswamy told news agency here.

