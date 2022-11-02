  1. Home
Delay in counselling for engineering, para-medical courses creating panic among students: U T Khader

News Network
November 3, 2022

Mangaluru: Unusual delay in conducting counselling for engineering and para-medical courses, under the government quota, has caused inconveniences to students, said deputy leader of opposition in assembly UT Khader.

He told media persons here that the management seats in engineering and paramedical colleges have already been filled, and that the classes began about two months ago. However, the counselling for the government seats has not begun. This has resulted in panic among students, and their parents, who are hoping for admissions under the government quota.

On the ongoing protest regarding the Surathkal toll gate, Khader said that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has been concealing his failures, by stating that the Surathkal toll plaza was started during the tenure of Union minister Oscar Fernandes. Nalin should have known that there was no toll plaza at Hejamadi at that time. 

“Who had given the deadline to remove the toll plaza at Surathkal, and later escaped from the responsibility?” he questioned, and asked Kateel to hold a meeting between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the activists who are fighting for the removal of the Surthakal toll gate.

News Network
November 2,2022

MLA.jpg

Chitradurga, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.

In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number. 

He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.

News Network
October 20,2022

hindus.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 20: The hardline Hindutva activists on Thursday started a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru urging the non-Muslims, especially Hindus, to boycott halal certified products during the Diwali festivities.

The activists said that they were also planning to distribute 'halal jihad' handbook to the people to create awareness among them. The campaign will be taken up in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru.

Jayanagar Assembly constituency is represented by Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy and Basavanagudi constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ravisubramanya. There are sensitive pockets, especially the Jayanagar locality and the police are closely monitoring the situation.

The campaign has been taken up by the Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi, Sri Rama Sena, Raastra Rakshana Pade and Vishva Hindu Sanatana Parishat.

The auto-rickshaws will be used to spread awareness messages through mikes, loud speakers, said the activists. They said that the meeting would be conducted with hotel owners, industrialists, shop owners and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) traders not to go for halal certification.

Hindutva organisations had given a call of boycott for halal certified products on Tuesday (October 18). The organisations claim that they were also taking up a campaign to get rid of halal certification. They have also alleged that through the halal certification on products, one religion is riding over another economically.

Hindu Jana Jagruthi Committee State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda had announced that the campaign against halal would be carried on till the end of Diwali festival.

News Network
October 27,2022

eshwarappa.jpg

Shivamogga: Communal tension in Shivamogga escalated as politicians indulged in war of words over a spate of violence in the district.

JD(S) State President C.M Ibrahim accused the BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa of stoking the communal fire in Shivamogga.

“Eshwarappa is responsible for the murders that have taken place in Shivamogga,” he stated. Shivamogga city has been witnessing disturbing communal incidents after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February.

Eshwarappa is fearing defeat in upcoming Assembly elections and hence disturbing incidents are taking place in this background. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tame him, he stated.

“When B S Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, nothing happened in Shivamogga. If Yediyurappa or his son MP B Y Raghavendra speaks, violence will not take place, if Eshwarappa speaks violence will be taking place as the elections are nearing,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa maintained that unable to tolerate a peaceful Hindu community, miscreants are indulging in violence. The Centre must give a befitting reply to them or the Hindu community will be forced to retaliate, he warned.

Against the backdrop of attack on Hindu activist Prakash on Tuesday in Shivamogga city, Eshwarappa stated that the accused must be shown the right path by their family members, he stated.

A gang of miscreants had threatened slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s family members and attacked Prakash with stones. Muslim goondas are trained to target Hindu activists. They had attacked Harsha and killed him. Prakash managed to escape narrowly, he stated.

These miscreants must be shot and hanged. Only then, will they have some fear. Few Muslim goondas are destroying peace in society, he said. “I will request the Union Home Minister in this regard,” Eshwarappa added. 

