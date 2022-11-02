Delay in counselling for engineering, para-medical courses creating panic among students: U T Khader

Mangaluru: Unusual delay in conducting counselling for engineering and para-medical courses, under the government quota, has caused inconveniences to students, said deputy leader of opposition in assembly UT Khader.

He told media persons here that the management seats in engineering and paramedical colleges have already been filled, and that the classes began about two months ago. However, the counselling for the government seats has not begun. This has resulted in panic among students, and their parents, who are hoping for admissions under the government quota.

On the ongoing protest regarding the Surathkal toll gate, Khader said that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has been concealing his failures, by stating that the Surathkal toll plaza was started during the tenure of Union minister Oscar Fernandes. Nalin should have known that there was no toll plaza at Hejamadi at that time.

“Who had given the deadline to remove the toll plaza at Surathkal, and later escaped from the responsibility?” he questioned, and asked Kateel to hold a meeting between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the activists who are fighting for the removal of the Surthakal toll gate.