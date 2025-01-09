  1. Home
  Demand for Beary Development Corporation gains traction as U T Khader proposes expert panel

News Network
January 9, 2025

Mangaluru: Establishing a Beary Development Corporation is a valid demand, but its implications must be carefully studied, remarked Speaker UT Khader. He proposed forming an expert committee to evaluate the corporation’s potential impact on the Beary community during a district-level conference of the Beary-speaking community, organized by the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Wednesday.

Khader expressed concerns over inefficiencies in existing government-established corporations, such as unfilled leadership positions, lack of appointed members, and insufficient funding. “The Beary Development Corporation must avoid similar pitfalls,” he emphasized. He noted that the Minorities Development Corporation already provides various schemes for Beary Muslims, urging a detailed assessment to ensure the new corporation’s funding does not fall short of current provisions, which could disadvantage the community.

Praising the industrious and self-respecting nature of the Beary community, Khader highlighted the respect Beary elders once commanded in villages. He encouraged the youth to uphold this legacy and actively contribute to the community’s progress. Additionally, he commended the Beary youth for their swift and dedicated responses during emergencies, which have garnered widespread recognition.

Khader underscored the importance of unity, cautioning against fostering divisions within the community. He also stressed the critical role of education in development, urging the maintenance of detailed records for SSLC and PUC students to track progress.

The event was presided over by Azeez Baikampadi, president of the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha. Among the dignitaries present were former MLA Mohiudeen Bava and retired police officer GA Bawa. Dr. UT Ifikhar Ali Farid, honorary president of the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha and chairman of the Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council, was felicitated during the program.

In notable initiatives, Kanachuru Monu, chairman of Kanachuru Medical College, unveiled the Mahasabha’s new website, while Sheikhabba Karnire of Expertise Company, Jubail, launched an IAS-IPS program aimed at empowering the Beary community.

News Network
January 4,2025

shivarajkumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Kannada star Dr Shivarajkumar, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, has been discharged from the hospital in Miami, US, following complete recovery from cancer, family sources confirmed on Saturday.

Nivedita, Shivarajkumar’s daughter, has shared a picture showing the actor and family in a relaxed mode. Sources further stated that Shivarajkumar will be in the US for follow-ups and resting for one month and he will be back for the shooting by Feb first or the second week.

Shivarajkumar is expected to begin shooting of the Telugu superstar Ramcharan-starrer pan India movie soon. 

Earlier, Shivarajkumar shared a video from the US on the first day of 2025, detailing his journey of overcoming cancer and assuring fans of his return.

In the video, he conveyed his New Year wishes to everyone and said, “I am hesitant to speak as I might get emotional at this moment. Leaving Karnataka was a very emotional experience for me. Under these circumstances, fear is inevitable, but the support of my fans has significantly reduced it.”

He continued, “The way the doctors took care of me, gave me immense courage. While shooting for the movie ‘45’, I underwent chemotherapy and even filmed the climax fight scene. As the date to leave for the US for treatment approached, I became anxious. However, my wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita stood by me throughout.”

“Dr Manohar, who treated me, cared for me like a child. My urinary bladder has been replaced, but there is no need for anyone to panic. I am doing well and will be back with double the energy. I thank all my fans for their unwavering support,” Shivarajkumar assured.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, his wife, who had appeared in the video alongside him, stated that all the medical reports had come back negative, and it was officially declared that Shivarajkumar is cancer-free. “He recovered because of the blessings of his fans, and I will never forget this,” she said.

The actor underwent surgery at a hospital in Miami, US, where his cancerous bladder was removed. According to the surgeon, Dr Murugesh Manoharan, an artificial bladder was created using Shivarajkumar’s intestine.

In November, Shivarajkumar had spoken publicly about his illness, acknowledging that he was human like everyone else. While he didn’t disclose it was cancer at the time, he said, “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have a health issue and am currently undergoing treatment for it. I have completed a couple of treatment sessions, and a few more are pending. After that, I will undergo surgery, either in India or the US.”

News Network
January 4,2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key issues affecting the security and development of the region. The meeting highlighted several urgent concerns, ranging from counter-terrorism measures to infrastructure upgrades.

During the meeting, Chowta strongly advocated for establishing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Centre in Mangaluru. He pointed out the city’s vulnerability to threats such as Islamic radicalisation, sleeper cells, and the activities of groups like SDPI and PFI. Citing the unrest during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Chowta emphasized the ability of radical groups to incite large-scale disruptions. He argued that Mangaluru’s strategic coastal location necessitates an NIA Centre to bolster counter-terrorism operations and ensure regional security.

Chowta also discussed the Indian Coast Guard Academy, sanctioned for Mangaluru in 2020. He highlighted its potential to enhance India’s maritime security through advanced training in coastal defence, disaster response, and surveillance. Situated near the Arabian Sea and Mangalore Port, the academy is strategically positioned to address challenges in regions like Lakshadweep and the Maldives, aligning with India’s geostrategic interests.

The MP proposed the establishment of a Sainik School in Mangaluru to nurture leadership, discipline, and patriotism among local youth. He emphasized that such an institution would not only provide quality education but also act as a feeder for the armed forces, enhancing the region’s defence readiness. Chowta suggested pairing the school with a military installation, further strengthening coastal defence capabilities and supporting national security goals.

Addressing infrastructure, Chowta underscored the need to improve the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway and road networks. He argued that enhanced connectivity would unlock the region’s economic potential, streamline logistics for New Mangalore Port, and support key industries such as fisheries, agriculture, and manufacturing. Additionally, upgraded infrastructure would boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

On economic development, Chowta urged the revival of cooperative banks under the Ministry of Cooperatives. He proposed increased funding and loan facilities for businesses and farmers to enhance financial inclusion and regional economic stability. Strengthening fisheries cooperatives, he noted, would provide local fishermen with better access to financial services, loans, and insurance, improving productivity and security.

The MP’s discussions reflected a comprehensive vision for balancing security, infrastructure, and economic growth in Dakshina Kannada, aligning with both regional and national priorities.

News Network
January 6,2025

Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Bengaluru on January 6 - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital in the Karnataka capital. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India.

The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries, the health department said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that often causes mild symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to other complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus can occasionally trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions. Cases typically rise during the winter and early spring.

The Centre announced on Sunday that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) convened on January 4 to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations participating.

Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV. Current surveillance data from India does not indicate any unusual surge in respiratory infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing. The ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year, alongside other respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). A robust network of surveillance systems, including those operated by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), continues to track respiratory infections across the country.

Hospitals have been advised to strengthen isolation protocols for suspected cases, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and promptly report ILI and SARI cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Precautions to Take:

To reduce the risk of HMPV infection, individuals are advised to:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.
  • Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas, especially during seasonal outbreaks.
  • Maintain good indoor ventilation by keeping windows open when possible.
  • Disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly, such as doorknobs, toys, and tables.
  • Monitor infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses for symptoms like persistent cough or breathing difficulties.
  • Seek prompt medical attention if respiratory symptoms worsen or persist. 

