Demand for Beary Development Corporation gains traction as U T Khader proposes expert panel

Mangaluru: Establishing a Beary Development Corporation is a valid demand, but its implications must be carefully studied, remarked Speaker UT Khader. He proposed forming an expert committee to evaluate the corporation’s potential impact on the Beary community during a district-level conference of the Beary-speaking community, organized by the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Wednesday.
Khader expressed concerns over inefficiencies in existing government-established corporations, such as unfilled leadership positions, lack of appointed members, and insufficient funding. “The Beary Development Corporation must avoid similar pitfalls,” he emphasized. He noted that the Minorities Development Corporation already provides various schemes for Beary Muslims, urging a detailed assessment to ensure the new corporation’s funding does not fall short of current provisions, which could disadvantage the community.
Praising the industrious and self-respecting nature of the Beary community, Khader highlighted the respect Beary elders once commanded in villages. He encouraged the youth to uphold this legacy and actively contribute to the community’s progress. Additionally, he commended the Beary youth for their swift and dedicated responses during emergencies, which have garnered widespread recognition.
Khader underscored the importance of unity, cautioning against fostering divisions within the community. He also stressed the critical role of education in development, urging the maintenance of detailed records for SSLC and PUC students to track progress.
The event was presided over by Azeez Baikampadi, president of the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha. Among the dignitaries present were former MLA Mohiudeen Bava and retired police officer GA Bawa. Dr. UT Ifikhar Ali Farid, honorary president of the Akhila Bharata Beary Mahasabha and chairman of the Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council, was felicitated during the program.
In notable initiatives, Kanachuru Monu, chairman of Kanachuru Medical College, unveiled the Mahasabha’s new website, while Sheikhabba Karnire of Expertise Company, Jubail, launched an IAS-IPS program aimed at empowering the Beary community.
