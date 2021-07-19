  1. Home
  Despite dubbed as 'fake' by Nalin Kateel, audio clip thickens CM change speculations



News Network
July 19, 2021

Mangaluru, July 19: A purported audio clip of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel talking of a new Karnataka chief minister and big changes in Cabinet has stirred the state's political cauldron.

The audio, which went viral on Sunday, has been dubbed as "fake" by Kateel.

In the clip, Kateel, speaking in his native Tulu language, is heard saying that the BJP central leadership had shortlisted three candidates for the chief minister's post.

The audio comes amid thick speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on his way out.

"There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM... No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint (someone) from Delhi," according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip is heard talking about big changes in the Cabinet: "Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A team team will be formed."

KS Eshwarappa is currently the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister whereas Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister, is the Industries Minister.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kateel issued a statement calling it "fake" and urged Yediyurappa to investigate. "This has been done to cause damage to the party," he said.

Yediyurappa, 78, was in New Delhi last Friday and Saturday where the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down. Yediyurappa has convened the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

News Network
July 13,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 13:  Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala's Kasargod, inter-state bus service between Mangaluru and the border district will remain suspended for one more week.

Dakshin Kannada District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who chaired the KDP meeting on Tuesady, said it would be difficult to monitor all the passengers if the bus services to Kerala are started.

''We may also face an increase in Covid-19 cases. We will study the situation for one week. If the positivity rate in Kasargod decreases, then the decision on starting bus services will be taken."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that show-cause notices had been served to a few private hospitals following complaints of overcharging for treating Covid-19 patients.

News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will go ahead now as scheduled on July 19 and 22, following the SOPs to prevent Covid-19, as the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea demanding a cancellation of the Class 10 board exams in the state.

It was noted that unlike the Karnataka Second PUC or Class 12 exams, there wasn’t any data to evaluate the Karnataka Class 10 students. The Karnataka Class 12 board exams have been cancelled in the state and the students have been evaluated based on their marks in Class 10 and First PUC or Class 11.

Exam to be MCQ-based

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the decision to go ahead with the Class 10 board exam said that multi-choice objective type questions would be asked in the Secondary School Leaving Certification exam scheduled for July 19 and July 22.

The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be held in just two days from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm.

The core subject exams such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exams will take place on July 22, the minister told reporters.

A sample paper has been uploaded on the official website and it would also be sent to all schools so students can be prepared on how best to write the exam.

Kumar said the SSLC exams were necessary for students to select their stream.

He said that while last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam, 8,76,581 students will write it this year.

The state education minister said that the SOPs from the health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the Class 10 board exam.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

The plea 

A petition to dismiss the Karnataka Class 10 board exams filed by SV Singre Gowda said that students had difficulties in understanding the subjects due to the online.

Moreover, several institutions, especially those in rural areas might have not conducted online classes.

The petition had also said that since Karnataka Class 12 students had been evaluated on the basis of the marks in the previous two classes, the same method could be adopted for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 students.

News Network
July 6,2021

savadi.jpg

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

Mohmmed Arif
 - 
Thursday, 15 Jul 2021

Sir it's n mission street garbage are not taken by mcc so all the garbage r middle of the road &also dogs makes it very ugly pedestrians could not walk properly in road &road looks very much ugly &untidy it's being a smart city it looks like slum here .there fore I request you to take strict action against Antony company &keep the city clean by lifting the garbage daily...thank u sir.

