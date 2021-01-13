Discontent erupts in Karnataka BJP over new ministers; Renukacharya, AH Vishwanath hit out at CM 

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
January 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Minutes after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the list of seven new ministers, dissatisfaction erupted in the Karnataka BJP with many MLAs questioning the parameters for selection of ministers in the state Cabinet.

The addition of three MLCs - MTB Nagaraj, CP Yogeeshwar and R Shankar -  also irked the MLAs seeking Cabinet berths. Apart from the three, DyCM Laxman Savadi and Muzrai minister Kota Srinivas Poojary are also MLCs, taking the tally of ministers from the Legislative Council to five.

Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy, in a tweet, rued that young workers of the party were being ignored. What are the parameters for selection of ministers during Cabinet expansion, Reddy asked Yediyurappa. 

"What are the reasons for you, state and national leadership to not consider loyal young karyakartas of the party (for the Cabinet)? The absence of late Union Minister Ananthkumar - who had an ear for our woes - is very clear," he said.

CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, who was vying for a Cabinet berth, alleged that only those who lobbied for posts were inducted. "This is just a Bengaluru-Belagavi Cabinet," he said, referring to the large number of ministers hailing from the two districts. Injustice has been meted out to the Central Karnataka region, he added.

MLC AH Vishwanath, who was among the MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019 over assurance of being made ministers, lashed out at the CM for not keeping his word. Yediyurappa succumbed to pressure from Yogeeshwar, Vishwanath said, citing that as the reason for the CM to drop him from the list of ministers.

Earlier in the day, MLAs GH Thippareddy and Nehru Olekar had also expressed displeasure over Cabinet expansion.

News Network
January 3,2021

image.jpg

Kasaragod, Jan 3: Seven persons were killed and many were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party overturned and fell on top of a house aside the ghat section on Panathur-Sullia road near Kanhangad on Sunday afternoon.

Police said among the injured, few of them are critical.

There were about 70 persons in the bus when the accident occurred.

All the deceased, including two children and two women hail from Karnataka. They were identified as

Shreyas (13), Ravichandra (40), his wife Jayalakshmi (39), Rajesh (45), Sumathy (40), Adarsh and Poojari.

News Network
January 7,2021

bird-flu.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that a high alert has been sounded in the border districts following the bird flu case reported in the neighbouring states.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he had already discussed with the Animal Husbandry Department officers and it was important to maintain strict vigil on the border districts particularly in the South Karnataka and Coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada districts.

In this connection, a Committee has been formed to oversee the situation and so far, no bird flu cases have been reported from any part of the State, he added.

Referring to Covid-19 second dry run, he said the second phase of dry run will be held on Friday across the State and necessary arrangements have been made for it.

A video conference with the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be held to discuss the preparations for the dry run of the vaccine.

He said the first phase of the dry vaccine run was complete success and it was completed in two to three hours. Health Department staff has experience and no hiccups in executing it.

The Mysuru district administration has banned transportation of poultry and other birds into the district. An order to this effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. The vehicles passing through H D Kote taluk from Kerala would be sanitized before entry into the district.

News Network
January 13,2021

Raichur, Jan 13: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, also a Kuruba community leader, on Tuesday said that he was not opposed the reservation for Kuruba community but opposed to this agitation because RSS was behind it.

Addressing press persons here in grand ' Halumath ' convention at Veragota in Devadurga taluk, Mr Siddaramaiah accused BJP of conspiring to divide the Kuruba community and aiming to isolate him. "RSS is behind this," he alleged.

Mr Siddaramaiah said that Congress party recommended for the inclusion of Bestha, Gangamathasta, Mogaveera caste into the Scheduled Tribe list. Now, there is a movement demanding that the Kurubas be included in the ST list. If all these communities are given the ST tag, the percentage of ST will increase to 20 percent from 3%, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Union government and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is heading the state government. When BJP is in power at both state and Centre, what was the necessity of conventions and all for KS Eashwarappa?, he said.

