  2. DK Shivakumar demands details of Rs 20 lakh crore package

News Network
February 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 28: KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that BJP leaders have failed to give details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pandemic.

"The government failed to release documents about the distribution of packages with the details of the beneficiaries. People, including beedi workers in Dakshina Kannada, are on the streets fighting against the government," he said.

"The price of petrol and diesel was hiked 10 times in the last few days. When the prices of petrol and diesel are hiked, the price of all essential commodities too goes up," he said.

Further, he accused the BJP-led government of hiking the property tax during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress will fight for the demands of the people, he said.

News Network
February 22,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka government on Monday clarified that it had not imposed any restrictions on inter-state travel, but has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, while stating this, also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.

''We have not imposed any restrictions on passengers travelling from Kerala, Maharashtra or any other state to Karnataka. Let me clarify this, because other states may have got the wrong opinion. For inter-state travellers there is no restriction," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours. This measure was taken last week for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, following the recent spike in Covid cases in those states.

To a question on people staging protests at the Kerala borders demanding the withdrawal of "restrictions", Sudhakar said that no restrictions had been imposed, but checking negative test reports could have caused some inconvenience to travellers.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, there is the movement of about 2-3 lakh people between both states every day. If test reports of such a large number of people have to be done, it definitely causes inconvenience, so we may not be able to do it 100 per cent, but we are trying random at least," he said.

He also said he would speak to the Health Ministers of Kerala and Maharashtra in a couple of days and request them to issue strict circulars to travellers in their states.

"Many people travelling from those states don't have information. We have issued a circular in our state. But if circulars are issued in those states also, it will benefit both," the minister said.

Stating that more than 4.24 lakh health department employees and 1.20 lakh front line warriors have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, Sudhakar said the government was cleaning up registration data by eliminating duplicate entries.

''We have a target of 80 per cent and 90 per cent coverage for Health department staff and front line warriors respectively by the end of this month. All officials have been requested to get the dose.

"Bengaluru is lagging in vaccination... instructions have been given to all districts to achieve 80 per cent target," he said.

News Network
February 22,2021

New Delhi, Feb 22: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju is confident that the next edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, scheduled for later this year is going to be a 'grand success'.

Karnataka will be hosting the second Khelo India University Games (KIUG). The announcement was made on Sunday by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, and Rijiju.

The games will be held in Bengaluru's Jain University and other venues in the state, in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Rijiju praised Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for his support and encouragement for the sports in the state.

"I'm confident that Karnataka will make the next edition of Khelo India University Games a grand success. The support and encouragement provided by hon'ble CM @BSYBJP for the sports is commendable and Jain University has the capability to organise a memorable KIUG!" Rijiju tweeted.

KIUG is the largest University Games in the country and is aimed at tapping sporting talent who can represent India in international events, including the Olympics.

The first edition of KIUG was held in Bhubaneswar in February 2020, and saw a total participation of 3,182 athletes in the U-25 age group, across 158 universities and colleges from all states.

This year, Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been added to the University Games, with an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country.

With the inclusion of these disciplines, that the athlete participation figure is expected to cross 4000, this year. Also, the games will be conducted in the U-25 age category in accordance with the World University Games norms.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 19,2021

Madikeri, Feb 19: Rainfall accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of Kodagu district today.

The hailstones has created fear among the farmers in the region.

Though exact data of loss of crops is not yet available, as per farmers crops that are nearing the harvesting season, seem to have suffered a major blow in some parts. 

The gusty winds also damaged the standing crops. 

Heaps of hailstones were found on the roads, coffee estates, roof of the houses, arecanut and coconut plantations at Mullooru, Nidta, Ankanahalli, Gudugalale and other areas.

