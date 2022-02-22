  1. Home
  2. Don’t pay heed to communal messages over attack on constable: Mangaluru top cop

February 22, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 22: A suspected thief allegedly stabbed a police constable at Central Market in Mangaluru on Monday evening.

The thief, hailing from Kasargod, had allegedly approached a shopkeeper in the Central Market to sell an expensive wrist watch. Suspecting something fishy, the shopkeeper had informed the police.

Constable Vinod was sent to the spot to nab the thief. When the cop tried to catch him, he allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon and fled the spot. The constable is admitted to a hospital and is out of danger, said the Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Some miscreants are spreading rumours on the stabbing incident by allegedly connecting it to one particular community. The public should not heed to any rumours, the Commissioner said. 

News Network
February 9,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Seven more accused have been arrested in connection with running an organised prostitution racket at an apartment and sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a PU College in Mangaluru. With this, the total arrested in the case has risen to 10.

On February 3, the police arrested three persons, including two women, after rescuing two minor girls and had registered a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.  

As the investigation into the case revealed more details, the police have registered four separate FIRs under POCSO Act based on a complaint by a minor girl victim, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Of the seven newly arrested, three had sexually assaulted the minor and four were engaged in arranging the clients and introducing the victim to them.

The accused were operating the racket from a penthouse on the fifth floor of an apartment building in Nandigudda. Other than the two minors, there were women above 18 years who are also the victims in this case.

“The officials from women and child development, child protection unit and the Child Welfare Committee are engaged in counselling another rescued minor victim. The victim is yet to submit a complaint to the police. Once she files a complaint, few more persons are likely to be arrested,” said the Commissioner.

Based on a complaint by a 17-year-old, a joint operation was conducted under the direction of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, by the personnel of the women’s police station, child welfare committee, head of a PU college, women and child development department and Childline in the first week of February.

The police are verifying the call records, WhatsApp chats, shared photos and others. “After the complaint was registered, we have taken legal advice and also contacted senior police officers from neighbouring districts, wherein cases of prostitution using minors were registered,” explained the Commissioner.

The arrested are Sandeep (33), a building contractor, Cyprian Andrade alias Praveen D’Souza (40), a building contractor, Mohammed Sharief alias Sharief (46), who is into real estate business, Rahmath (48), a housewife, Sana alias Asma, who is into mehandi design, Umar Kunhi (43), who runs a mutton stall and Mohammed Haneef (46), a fish seller.

Of the seven arrested, Sandeep, Cyprian and Mohammed Sharief had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

After undergoing trauma and harassment from the hands of prime accused Shameena, the minor victim had brought the issue of harassment to the notice of her college lecturer, who in turn informed CWC, said sources. 

News Network
February 12,2022

Udupi, Feb 12: Amidst escalation in hijab controversy, BJP leader and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat today claimed that he received life threats over the hijab issue.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he received calls over the internet from different countries after the issue was raised in the college. 

The callers had reportedly told him that they know how to control him and threatened to harm him if he continues to oppose Muslims. "I have also received local calls as well." 

He said that he has spoken to the home minister. "I had received such threats in the past as well. The local Muslims have supported me and I have support from Bengaluru Muslims as well," he said. 

"There was a call from Hyderabad and I answered him for nearly 20 minutes who was speaking fanatically," he claimed. 

He also claimed that the girls of Udupi college who are wearing were influenced. 

"I don't want any security as Udupi people are my security. Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan has spoken to me. I have experienced such instances in the past. Muslim Okkuta and Qadhi in the district have supported my viewpoint, which in fact is my strength and blessings," he said.

News Network
February 18,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged the Karnataka government not to hesitate to arrest people who come to schools and colleges to make girl students wear hijab in classrooms.

"Some persons are ill-intentionally not allowing the hijab row to end. Not following the court order is too much and it cannot be tolerated," he said.

The government should take strict action wherever the court order is not followed. Only students and staff should be allowed inside the premises of schools and colleges. Some "goondas" and others creating chaos in front of schools and colleges should not be tolerated, he noted.

In reply to the Congress's protest in the Session of the State Legislature over minister K S Eshwarappa's statement, Joshi opined that staging protest is the only work for the Congress now,. He prayed to the Almighty to keep them in the same situation for next five to ten years.

People have several problems and the Opposition has the opportunity in the Session to give constructive suggestions in this regard. But, they are protesting over a non-issue just for their vote bank politics, he charged.

When asked about the possibility of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joining the BJP for contesting in forthcoming MLC elections, Joshi said, it is irrelevant and that the BJP would field its candidate. A list in this regard has already been sent to the party's central leadership, he added.

Kannadiga
 - 
Saturday, 19 Feb 2022

Seems he is in Nagpur still holding Britishers tail not in Democratic India. rss cannot split India or they reach 13point agenda

