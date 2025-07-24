Double cyber heist in Udupi: Woman loses ₹3.9 lakh; senior citizen duped of 50K in fake trading scams

Udupi, July 23: In two separate cases of online investment fraud registered at Malpe police station, cybercriminals conned a 36-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, collectively swindling them out of nearly ₹4.5 lakh through fake trading and share-bidding schemes.

Woman cheated of ₹3.9 lakh

Kavita P, a resident of Badanidiyoor, alleged she lost ₹3.9 lakh after being approached on Telegram by a woman identifying herself as “Divya Sharma,” claiming ties to an NSE-linked company. The fraudster initially sent promotional videos and later lured Kavita into a so-called “task-based investment” scheme. Believing the promise of high returns, Kavita transferred money in multiple transactions between July 17 and 21. Police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

73-year-old duped of ₹50,000

In another incident, Raghavendra Mattappa from Kidiyoor reported losing ₹50,000 to a fraudulent stock trading app named 361HNW. He was contacted by a woman posing as “Arohi Patil,” who coaxed him into making two transactions on June 30 and July 14. Later, the scammer falsely claimed he was allotted ₹5.9 lakh worth of IPO shares and demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to “release” the funds. Suspicious, the senior citizen verified the claims and discovered the fraud. Police have invoked Sections 316(2), 316(4), and 112 of the BNS 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against such high-return investment scams that are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals, including senior citizens.