  2. Double cyber heist in Udupi: Woman loses ₹3.9 lakh; senior citizen duped of 50K in fake trading scams

News Network
July 24, 2025

Udupi, July 23: In two separate cases of online investment fraud registered at Malpe police station, cybercriminals conned a 36-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, collectively swindling them out of nearly ₹4.5 lakh through fake trading and share-bidding schemes.

Woman cheated of ₹3.9 lakh

Kavita P, a resident of Badanidiyoor, alleged she lost ₹3.9 lakh after being approached on Telegram by a woman identifying herself as “Divya Sharma,” claiming ties to an NSE-linked company. The fraudster initially sent promotional videos and later lured Kavita into a so-called “task-based investment” scheme. Believing the promise of high returns, Kavita transferred money in multiple transactions between July 17 and 21. Police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

73-year-old duped of ₹50,000

In another incident, Raghavendra Mattappa from Kidiyoor reported losing ₹50,000 to a fraudulent stock trading app named 361HNW. He was contacted by a woman posing as “Arohi Patil,” who coaxed him into making two transactions on June 30 and July 14. Later, the scammer falsely claimed he was allotted ₹5.9 lakh worth of IPO shares and demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to “release” the funds. Suspicious, the senior citizen verified the claims and discovered the fraud. Police have invoked Sections 316(2), 316(4), and 112 of the BNS 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against such high-return investment scams that are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals, including senior citizens.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

News Network
July 16,2025

bengaluruBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

