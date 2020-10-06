  1. Home
  Elephant electrocuted to death in Karnataka

Elephant electrocuted to death in Karnataka

Agencies
October 6, 2020

Gundlupet, Oct 6: A tusker was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire on the fence around tomato crop on a farmland at Kurubarahundi, Onkar wildlife range, under Bandipur National Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk on Tuesday.

The elephant is said to be around 16 years old. It died of electrocution on the land belonging to Dasanaiah, who is currently absconding.

As the elephant trenches are closed due to heavy rain, elephants are straying into villages in search of food. To prevent the wild animals from destroying the crops, the farmer had illegally drawn power to the fence, which killed the jumbo.

Begur police, Forest department and Cesc officials visited the spot.

News Network
September 24,2020
Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sept 24: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Mondi about the measures undertaken by the state government to control the pandemic.

Taking part in the video conference meeting of Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of seven states to review the response to COVID-19, he said that testing facilities have been ramped up substantially in the state.

"Now we have 136 testing laboratories and the testing has been increased to about 70,000 samples per day. So far more than 43 lakh samples have been tested," he said.

He also informed that all the symptomatic positive patients have been shifted to hospitals immediately after knowing the results.

"For this purpose, the number of ambulances has been increased from 800 to 2000," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target to identify all the contacts of positive cases within 24 hours to 48 hours and quarantine them.

"The state has witnessed the highest fatality rate of 2.6 per cent between July 13 and July 19, 2020. Thereafter, the fatality is coming down steadily. Presently, Karnataka's case death rate stands at 1.54 per cent, whereas, in the last one week, the death rate was only 1.3 per cent. Fatality rate will be brought down to less than 1 per cent as per the goal set by the Prime Minister, soon," he said, according to an official release.

The central government suggested strict enforcement in containment zones.

News Network
September 29,2020

udupi.png

Udupi, Sept 29: The famous Krishna mutt in Udupi, which was closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic was thrown open for devotees on Tuesday.

Mutt manager Govindraj Hegde said on Tuesday that the temple was opened since Monday evening, and the devotees were being allowed to have ''darshan'' of the deity from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paryaya Adamaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami, Vishwapriya Theertha, Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha and Kaniyooru Mutt seer Vidyavallabha Theertha swami opened the new path. Sanitisers were placed for the devotees. The devotees wore masks and maintained social distancing while having darshan of the deity, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 26,2020

Udupi, Sep 26: A 25-year-old married woman has allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in her parental home at Nandalike in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The deceased has been identified as Akshata, daughter of Narayana Devadiga and Sharada couple. She resorted to the extreme step between 9 am and 11.30 am on Sept 25 when no one else was there at home.

In her compliant, the mother of the deceased has stated that even though Akshata got married to Surendra from Talalpadyi nearly two and a half years ago, she continued to live with her parents at Nandalike.

A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code stands registered at Karkala rural police station.

