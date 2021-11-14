  1. Home
  Fact-finding report on communal policing, hate crimes in DK released

Fact-finding report on communal policing, hate crimes in DK released

News Network
November 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A fact-finding report on communal policing to hate crimes, The Attack on Ambedkar's Dream of Fraternity in Dakshina Kannada from January to September, compiled by People's Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka (PUCL-K), All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), All India People's Forum (AIPF), Gaurilankeshnews.com was released at Roshini Nilaya school of social work on Saturday.

Sharing her experiences on compiling the report, All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) co-convener Maitreyi Krishnan said the PUCL had published a report on untoward incidents in the name of moral policing from 2008 to 2012. The issues like check on interfaith love, social boycott on minorities, atrocities in the name of cattle, suppressing religious freedom, and hate speech had been taken into consideration.

There is a need to fight against communal policing and hate crimes. There appeared to have been a decline in the incidents from April 2021 till August and a rise in these communal incidents was observed in the months of September – October, which coincides with aggressive calls for enactment of various legislations to “regulate” conversions and inter-faith marriages.

She said that the fact-finding team observed six patterns of communal violence. The first one is- enforcing social segregation, where two people from different faiths or religions were not allowed to mingle together. The second pattern is dictating intimacies, where right-wing organisations have been preventing any kind of inter-faith intimate relations.

Economic boycott is another pattern which became more prevalent during the pandemic. Other segments are attacks in the name of cattle protection; curbing religious freedom and hate speech. Development and social science researcher Dr M Chandra Poojary said; “The communal violence between 1970-1990 was seen in only three places—Kalladka in Bantwal, Bolwar in Puttur and Ullal. There were murders, assaults and loss of property in those days.”

Social activist Loretta Pinto said 71 untoward incidents had come to light in nine months, and that there may be even more unreported incidents. 

News Network
November 15,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 15: The police have detained three miscreants attempting to create nuisance near Tajul Ulama Jumma Masjid at Subbaguli in Kurnad near Konaje on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

It was said that the three youths allegedly raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans and attempted to damage the mosque on Sunday night.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the local residents stopped those who tried to create nuisance. 

The Konaje police have detained all three persons. The police are verifying the antecedents to the incident. The investigation is in progress. FIR will be registered at the Konaje police station.

News Network
October 31,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 31: Two men were struck and killed by lightning in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Abul Rahman, 33 a resident of Ganadabettu in Harekala village on the outskirts of Mangaluru died after lightning struck him today.

The tragedy occurred when he was bringing his cow home from the field in the evening.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

In a separate incident, a 47-year-old farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Olamogru village in Puttur taluk.

Purushottama Poojary was inside his home when the incident took place.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

News Network
November 13,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 13: BJP is neither engaged in appeasement politics nor in vote bank politics, state BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Friday.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop for representatives of 24 cells of BJP, held at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre in the city. Kateel said the political party that governed the country in past had engaged in appeasement and created a divide among people.

However, the ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed development to the forefront. He emphasised that while workers in other parties are ‘vyaktinishth’ (loyal to individuals), BJP cadre believes in ‘vicharnishth’ (loyalty to an ideology) and ‘kartavyanisht’ (loyalty towards duty).

The BJP never deviated from its ideology of building the nation, he said.

“Whether it is Congress or regional parties, they have all split many times. Only the BJP did not split because of the ideology it believes in. Instead, the party has consistently grown stronger. Workers are the assets of the party. The BJP workers give priority to the party rather than individuals.”

The NDA government during the reign of former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee did not face any corruption charges. Even the present seven-and-a-half-year administration by PM Narendra Modi is free from corruption. Except for Lal Bahadur Shastri, all other prime ministers of Congress, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, faced corruption charges, Kateel charged.

The BJP grooms its party workers to become leaders and achieve greater heights. The concept of nationalism is given priority in the party. Amid the political mudslinging by opposition parties, BJP believes in pro-people programmes and social reforms, he said. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi through Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is striving for self-reliant India and reaching out to the last strata in the society, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty, leaders Bhanuprakash among others were present. 

