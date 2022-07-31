Fazil murder: Car used for crime found abandoned in Padubidri; owner arrested

  1. Home
News Network
July 31, 2022

Mangaluru, July 31: The owner of the vehicle, which was used by the assailants for murdering Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, has been arrested by the police.

The arrested has been identified as Ajith Crasta. Confirming the arrest, ADGP (Law and order) Alok Kumar said that the police are questioning him. 

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Ajith Crasta was in touch with one of the accused. The information given by him would help the police to nab the culprits, he said.  

Meanwhile, the white coloured Hyundai Eon car used by the murderers was seized from Padubidri in Udupi district today.

The locals who noticed the abandoned car in a deserted place at Inna village in Padubidri informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and identified it, sources said. 

It is learnt that after killing Fazil, the murderers had fled till Padubidri and then abandoned the car there. 

July 21,2022

After the Udupi police gave clean chit to former minister K S Eshwarappa in suicide case of civil works contractor Santosh Patil, the latter’s wife has accused the cops of succumbing to the political pressure from the veteran BJP leader and not doing fair investigation. 

Renuka Patil, the wife of Santosh Patil, who was found dead in a lodge at Udupi on April 12 this year, demanded that the case be taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) so that the truth could come out. 

Renuka told reporters at Badas village, in Belagavi taluk, on Wednesday evening that Santosh’s WhatsApp messages were death notes, and his cell phone, in police custody, had evidence.

“My husband had made allegations of 40 per cent commission demand by Eshwarappa, through his associates and had paid about Rs 10 lakh, and was arranging the remaining amount,” Renuka told media persons.
She said that the Udupi police didn’t conduct a fair investigation and filed a B-report of the case. “We the family members shall challenge the B-report in court. We also want a CBI investigation into the case for the truth to come out,” she said.

She said she had even written a letter to the governor after Eshwarappa had claimed that he would come out clean in the case within 15 days—which became true. “The police saying there was no evidence could not be accepted. Suicide note of Santosh was in his cell phone along with other evidence. They could have been destroyed,” she feared.

Renuka also alleged that the police did not respond to the calls made by her family members seeking information about the progress in the investigation, but had sent three notices within the span of 15 days.

“If we write death notes and end our lives, will it be acceptable to police?” she questioned.

Youngsters from the village staged a protest against the Udupi police in front of Patil’s residence in Badas.

July 27,2022

Bengaluru, July 27: Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya today said he is contemplating resigning depending on the action his party’s government takes against those responsible for the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar. 

"The safety of Hindu workers is more important than my own position. If our government fails to punish the miscreants, I am thinking of discussing my resignation with leaders and workers in my constituency,” Renukacharya, the Honnalli MLA, said. 

Renukacharya said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a petition seeking action against Praveen’s killers. 

“Hindu workers are getting killed in the state again and again. Hindu workers are angry,” he said, calling for Yogi Adityanath-like action against miscreants. “Only then will organisational charisma survive,” he said. “Why should we stay in power if we can’t protect our Hindu workers?” 

Renukacharya cited his own example. “I went to the police after receiving death threats. I am ashamed to say that no action has been taken to find out the miscreants till today,” he said. 

He also announced that he would give Rs 1 lakh to Praveen’s family. 

