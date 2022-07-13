Fully burnt car with charred body inside found in Udupi

  1. Home
News Network
July 13, 2022

Udupi, July 13: A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. 

Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver’s seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.

Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said. 

July 6,2022

heggade.jpg

Legendary athlete P T Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja were among prominent personalities nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screen writer V Vijayendra Prasad were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

He also shared his pictures with Usha and Ilaiyaraaja along with his congratulatory messages in separate tweets.

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Modi said.

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.

July 1,2022

Mangaluru, July 1: Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas.

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake on June 28 was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, they said. 

July 5,2022

asif.jpg

Mangaluru, July 5: A heated argument between two groups of youngsters over a trivial issue at Ponnodi near BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada culminated in the violent clash with being stabbed to death and two others getting hospitalized last night. 

Muhammed Asif (32), son of Abdul Khader, from Shanthiangadi near BC Road, died of stab injuries on the way to hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Noufal and Nousheer, residents of Maripalla in Bantwal taluk.

It is learnt that the altercation began after Noufal and Nousheer objected when Asif honked his motorbike horn in front of a restaurant near the KSRTC bus depot at Ponnodi. 

Even though Asif had left the spot, he returned to the spot with his friends and to counter the duo. The argument snowballed into a physical fight and in the melee Asif was stabbed, sources said. 

Noufal and Nousheer, who reportedly stabbed Asif, also got admitted to a hospital after they were allegedly attacked by the friends of Asif. 

Jurisdictional Bantwal police conducted spot investigation and registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

