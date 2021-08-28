  1. Home
  2. Gold worth Rs 16.21 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport from Dubai passenger

News Network
August 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The officers of Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized 335 grams of gold from a male passenger arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Customs Vasudeva Naik D, the value of the seized gold is Rs 16,21,400. The gold was concealed in bolts and in wheel-connecting rods in two skating boards.

The passenger is Muhammad Navas from Muliyar in Kasargod.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, Joanness George C, Joint Commissioner. The investigation is in progress.

The Commissioner Imamuddin has appreciated the efforts by the officer in detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to smuggle gold into the country.

News Network
August 26,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: Four people from Kerala were arrested at the Talapady borders for producing fake RT-PCR negative report to enter Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday.

Police said the arrested persons have been identified as Hanin, Adil, Ismail and Abdul Tamim.

All the four had tried to enter Mangaluru after showing an edited RT-PCR report in their mobile phone. Police personnel on scrutinising the document found it was fake. They were later arrested and produced before the court.

As many people who are arriving from Kerala are testing positive for Covid, the administration here has decided to verify the RT-PCR negative reports which they produce.

News Network
August 27,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its Covid-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh. The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a medical bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covis-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, 78 in Kodagu, 72 in Mysuru and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore, with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday, the bulletin said. 

News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that he would hold talks with the Centre on setting up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

"The MLAs from the coastal belt have also demanded the setting up of an NIA branch in Mangaluru in the wake of recent NIA raids in Ullal and Bhatkal over alleged terror links. The government is considering the demand positively,” he said.  

The police has already taken several measures to prevent terror activities in the region. We are also discussing adopting stringent measures. The police have also been asked to remain alert," he told media persons.

"Terror link to the coastal region is not new. Even in the past, there were issues related to the terror links that had cropped up. The police will be vigil," he said.

