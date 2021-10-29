  1. Home
  2. Gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

Gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
October 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized gold worth Rs 32,55,660 from the possession of a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The officials have seized 663 grams of gold that was in paste form and was concealed in the body. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized gold worth Rs 32,55,660 from the possession of a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The officials have seized 663 grams of gold that was in paste form and was concealed in the body. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 25,2021

Karwar, Oct 25: A 15-year-old boy was dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing in Kali river near Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Mueen Mohammad Gulbarg, a resident of Vinayak Nagar in the town. The incident occurred when he went fishing in Kali river along Halyal Road on the outskirts of the town.

He had cast the fishing net and was waiting for a catch when a crocodile pounced on him and dragged him into the river, according to the locals.

The police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel, along with Jungle Lodge Resorts staff, have taken up search operation. The authorities have stopped outflow from Supa dam to aid search operation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2021

Kolar, Oct 20: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday vowed to send former Speaker and Congress leader Ramesh Kumar and others behind the bars on charge of using the Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC bank for political gains.

"Nowhere in Karnataka the misuse of banks is taking place as it is happening at a very large scale in Kolar DCC Bank. Therefore, I urged for investigation into it. They (Ramesh Kumar and others) are not allowing investigation into the matter. They have approached the court and brought a stay on the probe," he said addressing a gathering at Jarabandahalli village in Kolar district here.

"From this, don't we know who the thieves are? If someone is not guilty he will be ready for any investigation. They know they will go to jail if the truth comes out. But, I will not leave them and will not stop, unless I achieve my goal," Sudhakar added.

He also labelled Ramesh Kumar as a ring master who wants to gain control of all the MLAs of the district and have his say.

"In Chikkaballapur and Kolar, there is a ringmaster for Govinde Gowda, who is just a mere actor. I do not know whether Ramesh Kumar directs Srinivas Gowda. Director and producer is Ramesh Kumar. In these two places, he wants to have his say and control MLAs of the district. This is the only desire of Ramesh Kumar. He is the reason for Srinivas Gowda to quit Congress and join JDS," he said.

Earlier in September, Sudhakar had warned Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC Bank of action if it does not drop a particular regulation pertaining to loans.

He had questioned how the beneficiaries could avail the benefit of a loan when a 20 per cent share is secured from them.

Sudhakar also warned them to adhere to the government's regulation or face strict action.

Comments

Chennam Rakesh Reddy
 - 
Saturday, 23 Oct 2021

I want bsc agriculture admission based on IPE marks in Karnataka Nri govt college

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.