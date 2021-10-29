Gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

Kolar, Oct 20: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday vowed to send former Speaker and Congress leader Ramesh Kumar and others behind the bars on charge of using the Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC bank for political gains.

"Nowhere in Karnataka the misuse of banks is taking place as it is happening at a very large scale in Kolar DCC Bank. Therefore, I urged for investigation into it. They (Ramesh Kumar and others) are not allowing investigation into the matter. They have approached the court and brought a stay on the probe," he said addressing a gathering at Jarabandahalli village in Kolar district here.

"From this, don't we know who the thieves are? If someone is not guilty he will be ready for any investigation. They know they will go to jail if the truth comes out. But, I will not leave them and will not stop, unless I achieve my goal," Sudhakar added.

He also labelled Ramesh Kumar as a ring master who wants to gain control of all the MLAs of the district and have his say.

"In Chikkaballapur and Kolar, there is a ringmaster for Govinde Gowda, who is just a mere actor. I do not know whether Ramesh Kumar directs Srinivas Gowda. Director and producer is Ramesh Kumar. In these two places, he wants to have his say and control MLAs of the district. This is the only desire of Ramesh Kumar. He is the reason for Srinivas Gowda to quit Congress and join JDS," he said.

Earlier in September, Sudhakar had warned Kolar-Chikkaballapur DCC Bank of action if it does not drop a particular regulation pertaining to loans.

He had questioned how the beneficiaries could avail the benefit of a loan when a 20 per cent share is secured from them.

Sudhakar also warned them to adhere to the government's regulation or face strict action.