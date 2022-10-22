Haji S M Rasheed feted at Miladunnabi programme

The Karnataka Police has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle.

In an order copy issued by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety), all police commissionerates and SPs were asked to follow the order. The order cited a September 19 letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. The letter by the Union ministry to all the states and union territories had come days after the fatal accident.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, the director of KPMG Global Strategy Group. Neither Mistry nor Pandole were wearing seat belts and neither of them survived.

Karnataka on an average has recorded 31 deaths everyday due to road accidents in 2022 (till August end). According to the state police, about 7,634 people have died and thousands have been injured in road accidents in 2022 till August end. According to a police officer, maximum cases were recorded in Belagavi, Bengaluru city and Tumakuru districts.

What does the letter say?

In a letter written by S K Geeva, under secretary to the government of India, it is mentioned that Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates the use of safety belts.

As per the sub-section 1 of 194B, “whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punishable with a fine of 1000 INR”. Rule -125(1) of CMVR, 1989 specifies that “all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and 3 Wheelers shall be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat.

Further Rule -125(1) (a) of CMVR indicates that M1 category motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising G & IGP not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat, shall be equipped with a seat belt for a person occupying the front facing rear seat. Therefore, all passengers of M1 category vehicles having front facing seats should wear seat belts. It is important to also mention that the seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt.”