  1. Home
  2. Haji S M Rasheed feted at Miladunnabi programme

Haji S M Rasheed feted at Miladunnabi programme

News Network
October 22, 2022

rashidhaji.jpg

Mangaluru: Haji S M Rashid, founder president of Melkar Women's Education Institute, who was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by University of Central America, was honoured on the event of Miladunnabi organised for the madrasa students of Rahmaniya Jumma Masjid. 

He was honoured by Y. Mohammed Kunhi, Director of the Yenepoya group; on behalf of the management of Rahmaniya Jumma Masjid, Kankanady. Khatheeb Abdul Rahman, Chief Secretary Abdul Samad, staff Ahmed Madani, Sajid and others were present.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2022

Hassan, Oct 17: Karnataka Minister for Excise and in-charge minister of Hassan district on Monday held the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) responsible for the national highway road accident which killed nine persons, including four children.

The pilgrims were returning from a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala.

Talking to reporters, minister K Gopalaiah stated that NHAI's negligence was found at the outset and preliminary investigations also suggest this. The people who are responsible for the tragedy won't be spared, he said.

Nine persons, including four children, were killed on the spot after being hit by a milk tanker on the national highway 69, near Banavara town in Hassan district on Saturday night.

The tempo was mangled and stuck between the bus and tanker.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the absence of sign boards on one way to be the reason for the tragedy.

Minister Gopalaiah stated that no matter how much compensation is given, the dead can't be brought back. But, those responsible for the tragedy will be punished, he maintained. He also stated that he would discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with regard to providing compensation to the victims. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 20,2022

seatbelt.jpg

The Karnataka Police has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle.

In an order copy issued by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety), all police commissionerates and SPs were asked to follow the order. The order cited a September 19 letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. The letter by the Union ministry to all the states and union territories had come days after the fatal accident.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, the director of KPMG Global Strategy Group. Neither Mistry nor Pandole were wearing seat belts and neither of them survived.

Karnataka on an average has recorded 31 deaths everyday due to road accidents in 2022 (till August end). According to the state police, about 7,634 people have died and thousands have been injured in road accidents in 2022 till August end. According to a police officer, maximum cases were recorded in Belagavi, Bengaluru city and Tumakuru districts.

What does the letter say?

In a letter written by S K Geeva, under secretary to the government of India, it is mentioned that Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates the use of safety belts.

As per the sub-section 1 of 194B, “whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punishable with a fine of 1000 INR”. Rule -125(1) of CMVR, 1989 specifies that “all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and 3 Wheelers shall be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat. 

Further Rule -125(1) (a) of CMVR indicates that M1 category motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising G & IGP not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat, shall be equipped with a seat belt for a person occupying the front facing rear seat. Therefore, all passengers of M1 category vehicles having front facing seats should wear seat belts. It is important to also mention that the seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 13,2022

hijab.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Gupta dismissed the batch of appeals filed against March 15 judgement of the High Court, which upheld the ban.

Justice Dhulia, however, disagreed by allowing the appeals and quashing the notification issued by the state government on February 5. He said the main thrust of his judgment is that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute and the High Court took a wrong path. 

"It (wearing of hijab) is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less,” Justice Dhulia, adding what weighed on his mind the most was whether we are making a girl student's life better by putting such restrictions.

The top court had on September 22 reserved the judgement after 10 days of marathon hearing. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.