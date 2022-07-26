  1. Home
  2. Honorary Doctorate for S M Rasheed from University of Central America

Honorary Doctorate for S M Rasheed from University of Central America

News Network
July 26, 2022

SMR.jpg

Mangaluru: Haji S M Rashid, founder president of Melkar Women's Education Institute, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by a foreign university. 

In recognition of his continuous and dedicated services in the field of social, education and towards general public, Radhakrishnan Teachers Welfare Association of India had recommended University of Central America, a doctorate to S M Rashid.  He was conferred with the same earlier this month.

phd.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2022

Udupi, Jul 13: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a man's petition seeking permanent alimony from his working wife.

"The husband with a capacity to earn does not have any right to ask for permanent alimony from his wife," the court underlined in its order.

A division bench headed by Justices Alok Aradhe and J. M. Khazi passed the order on Tuesday while taking up the petition of a resident of Udupi district submitted under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking alimony from wife.

When permanent alimony is sought, the properties and financial conditions of two sides have to be considered. Husband's needs, and petitioners' income and assets need to be considered. In this case, during cross examination, the petitioner has agreed that he has inherited land and also has a share in the house he is presently living in, the court observed.

Wife is working in a cooperative society and is taking care of the education of their 15-year-old son. She requires sufficient money to provide education to him and is single-handedly taking the responsibility, the bench said.

However, the husband, who is demanding alimony, has the capacity to earn and the decision of family court to reject the alimony by husband is upheld, the bench stated.

The counsel for the husband argued that the wife is working as an assistant manager in a cooperative society. The petitioner who worked as a security guard lost his job and was struggling for livelihood.

The advocate for the woman maintained that it is not possible to provide the alimony as she gets only Rs 8,000 as salary.

The couple were married on March 25, 1993. The wife had left her husband before giving birth to her child. Even after son was born, she did not return to him for many years. Husband had applied for divorce to the family court. He had also applied for permanent alimony. The family court had given divorce orders on August 19, 2015 and rejected the demand for alimony.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2022

shoot1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police. 

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident. 

shoot.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 22,2022

Bengaluru, July 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption cases against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.