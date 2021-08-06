  1. Home
  2. How British High Commissioner won hearts of Kannadigas

How British High Commissioner won hearts of Kannadigas

News Network
August 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in his two-day visit to Karnataka won the hearts of Kannadigas by not only tweeting in Kannada, but also initiating poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy - dosa, on Thursday.

His two-day visit to Karnataka, saw him tweeting in Kannada using superlative slang words like Sakattagide, Bomabat Guru, which are most common slang words used among Bangaloreans to state - Simply Superb.

While posting him eating Dosa stating - Sakattagide (Simply Superb) in Kannada on August 4 when he began his tour in Karnataka.

On Thursday, he posted a series of tweets in English but he ensured that at least a word or two from the Kannada language were used to convey the message.

For instance, in one of his tweet tagged to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Namasakara Mukhyamatri Avare (Salutations to the CM), and continues with message in English, while after his visit was over, in follow up tweet he promptly said Dhanyavadgalu Mukhya Mantriyavare (Thanks Mr CM for your time).

Apart from this, Ellis also initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, Masala dosa.

After the poll results, the British envoy broke the dosa with bare hands by ditching the cutlery, which is a general practice in the West.

On August 4, he had eaten Dosa with using cutlery and followed it up by taking to Twitter, Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?"; wherein, whopping 92 per cent people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.

On Thursday, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on masala dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork.

Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand."

Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada, Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands) and asserts that 92 per cent of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2021

Mangaluru, July 31: Congress leader and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader today said banks were denying educational loans for the students pursuing professional courses.

“Parents and students are made to run from pillar to post to get the loans sanctioned. The government too has neglected the student community by failing to release the scholarship amount,” he alleged.

The MLA urged the district administration to convene a meeting of the bankers and sort out the issues related to educational loans. If any student is denied of the educational loan by the banks, then they can approach the Congress, he said.

“We will fight for the cause of the students and ensure that they get justice,” he said.

"The MLAs and MPs from ruling BJP government should have sorted out the issue. When the demand for government schools are increasing, the government has failed to provide necessary basic infrastructure to government schools. There is shortage of teachers in schools and the government should take steps to recruit teachers immediately," Khader added.

Further, the MLA urged both centre and state government to give priority to supply of vaccines to carry out uninterrupted vaccination camps in the district. There is a need to take up the vaccination drive at the micro-level to ensure all the citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 1,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The Karnataka government has notified an order prohibiting diversion of funds from Hindu temples to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The government has barred deviation of funds from either the 'tastik' amount or the annual grants.

As many as 757 religious centres and 111 prayer centres in the state receive 'tastik' and annual grant from Muzrai department. The order instructs that such grants be given to the concerned institutions through the Department of Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf.

A notification in this regard was released by the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, popularly known as muzrai department, dated 23 July. It restricts diversion of funds from Muzrai department controlled Hindu temples to any other non-Hindu causes.

The decision was taken after members of the state and district Dharmic Parishads opposed the diversion of funds from Hindu temples to other religious institutions.

Diversion of the funds from the muzrai department to imams of mosques were recently opposed by Hindu organisations.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the decision of the government to provide Covid pandemic relief to the imams of 41 mosques and madrasas of Dakshina Kannada district from the funds of the muzrai department.

The VHP, instead, had urged the government to use the funds from 'devasthanams and temples' for the Hindu community.

In reply, Muzrai Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary had assured the Hindu organisation to stop the financial aid from the department to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The Muzrai department had earlier distributed food kits worth Rs 1,500 each to all archakas of C-grade temples in May this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.