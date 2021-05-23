  1. Home
Hriday Jain, NRI from Udupi, passes away in Riyadh

By P A H Padubidri, Riyadh
May 24, 2021

Riyadh, May 24: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka, Hriday Jain, passed away yesterday (23/05/2021) at the National Hospital of Riyadh in Kingdom Saudi Arabia. He was 58.

He was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago in the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Sunday without responding to the medical treatment.

The mortal remains are kept in the hospital's morgue awaiting the legal and other formalities. The body will be airlifted to India once the formalities are complete. 

He originally hails from Karkala in Udupi district and was staying in Riyadh for years. He was working in a company in Riyadh. He was a member of Karavali Welfare Association - Riyadh (KWAR).

He is survived by his wife, who was staying with him in Saudi Arabia and a son, who is studying in India and relatives and friends.  

KWAR and other organizations and many Mangaloreans have expressed their deep condolences over his sad demise.

News Network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: The Public Distribution System has completely collapsed in Karnataka, alleged former food minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

At a time when people are in distress following the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed to distribute ration cards to the needy and the poor, he told media persons. 

The Food Security Act, also termed as Right to Food Act, aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to the poor through the PDS. Unfortunately, without ration cards, people are unable to demand for their rights, he told media persons in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Without ration cards, the poor are eagerly waiting for food. They are made to run from pillar to post. Why have the ministers and the BJP MLAs failed to raise a voice, he asked.

The government should clearly inform people on why they are unable to generate ration cards and issue the same for needy applicants. Further, he urged the state government to stop suspending the BPL cards.

He also asked the state government to initiate measures to supply parboiled rice, instead of white rice, to the cardholders through the PDS in the coastal districts and Malnad.

He also urged the BJP government to continue the programmes of supplying 'tur dal' and green gram, along with rice through PDS to the poor.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for terming the deputy commissioner as the commander-in-chief for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA said that that DCs already have magisterial power to take a decision. By terming them as commander-in-chief, what additional powers have been entrusted to the deputy commissioners? he asked.

Do DCs have the power to transfer DHOs and doctors if they fail to perform their duties effectively? The PM had directed for the constitution of village-level task force committees to tackle the pandemic. “We already have village-level task force committees that were constituted two months ago,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 11,2021

oxygen.jpg

Mangaluru, May 11: The New Mangalore Port today handled two more Navy vessels - INS KOCHI and INS TABAR - by berthing them simultaneously. 

The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried 03 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, where as “INS TABAR” carried 02 no.s Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each & 30 no.s pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each. 

The medical oxygen & concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. 

Including these two ships totally till date 04 naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen & equipments under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. 

Both the vessels were berthed on highest priority & NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of 05 oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders & 02 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways. 

Chairman, NMPT, Dr. A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs & District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on the further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders & the concentrators.

News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

