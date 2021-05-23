Hriday Jain, NRI from Udupi, passes away in Riyadh

Riyadh, May 24: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka, Hriday Jain, passed away yesterday (23/05/2021) at the National Hospital of Riyadh in Kingdom Saudi Arabia. He was 58.

He was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago in the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Sunday without responding to the medical treatment.

The mortal remains are kept in the hospital's morgue awaiting the legal and other formalities. The body will be airlifted to India once the formalities are complete.

He originally hails from Karkala in Udupi district and was staying in Riyadh for years. He was working in a company in Riyadh. He was a member of Karavali Welfare Association - Riyadh (KWAR).

He is survived by his wife, who was staying with him in Saudi Arabia and a son, who is studying in India and relatives and friends.

KWAR and other organizations and many Mangaloreans have expressed their deep condolences over his sad demise.